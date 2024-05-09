Police hunting Dunfermline boy racers caught parked car cannabis smoker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunting Dunfermline boy racers caught parked car cannabis smoker

The woman's routine was interrupted by officers looking for young drivers in the car park.

By Jamie McKenzie
Cannabis in car
Mills had been smoking cannabis in her car. Image: Shutterstock.

A Fife woman’s illicit cannabis-smoking routine was rumbled by police hunting for boy racers in Dunfermline.

Accounts manager Hannah Mills, 32, was caught abusing the drug in her car when police stopped to quiz her.

She told a court she had a routine of driving to a car park by Castle Brae, Dunfermline, to smoke, before walking 10 minutes back to parents’ home.

The first offender said she did not want to smoke drugs in her parents’ house.

Mills, of Holborn Place, Rosyth, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit being in charge of a car when the proportion of cannabis derivative THC in her blood was nearly five times the specified limit (9.8mics/2).

The offending took place on June 21 last year.

Cannabis smell

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan told the court it was around 8.30pm when police on routine patrol noticed Mills parked in a car with headlights on and the engine idling.

They noticed a “strong smell” of cannabis and a drug wipe returned a positive result, the fiscal depute said.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said: “She was consuming cannabis at the time and did not want to do it at her parents’ house and in front of the kids, so her routine was to drive to the area, sit in the car, and walk back to her parents’ house a short distance away.

“Ordinarily she would not have the engine idling but she was watching something on her phone and charging her phone at the same time.

“Officers stopped to ask Ms Mills if she had seen any boy racers driving around the car park.

“At that point they smelled cannabis.”

Ms Allan said her client was a new driver and argued for the imposition of penalty points rather than disqualification.

She said if Mills were to be disqualified, she would probably lose her job and she depends on her licence and income to support her family.

Sheriff Allan Findlay fined Mills £350 and imposed 10 penalty points on her licence.

