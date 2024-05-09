Seven shops in Glenrothes precinct up for sale at just £250,000

Seven shops in a Glenrothes precinct have gone up for sale for a total price of just £250,000.

Woodside shopping centre has 11 units, for of which are privately owned.

The other seven – three of which are vacant – are now up for sale.

Elliott Yaari, who is handling the sale for commercial property firm Vanderwald, says it represents an “excellent investment opportunity” for potential buyers.

Woodside shops can be bought individually

He said: “This investment comprises seven retail units on a commercial square well located in Glenrothes.

“The shops are on the ground floor of three-storey buildings.

“There are residential units above the ground floor shops which are not included in the sale.

“Each unit has large glass frontage, an open-plan (layout) with toilet facilities at the rear.”

He says the existing tenants of the shops will not be affected by the sale.

The shops can also be bought individually for £40,000 each, though it is understood a full sale of the site for a discounted price of £250,000 is preferred.

Woodside was the first phase of the development of Glenrothes, with the shopping precinct built in 1955.

It was originally the main shopping facility for locals, until the construction of what is now the Kingdom Shopping Centre, which opened in 1963.