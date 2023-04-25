New pictures show progress of Leven railway station

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New pictures have revealed progress on the new Leven railway station in Fife.

Engineers working on the project, which is being delivered as part of the £116 million Levenmouth Rail Link, broke ground on the site in February.

Once completed, the station will connect local communities to the rail network for the first time in more than 50 years.

Pictures from Network Rail show work progressing on the site, which has seen engineers use more than 1,800 tonnes of stone for foundations and to create the base for the island platform.

The trackside walls of the new platforms have also been installed using 74 precast concrete sections, each weighing more than four tonnes.

The new station is located next to the Leven Leisure Centre and is expected to open next year.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail project manager, said: “Work at the new Leven station is progressing really well and it is great to see the new infrastructure taking shape.

“For local people, the rail project has been a long time coming and seeing the station emerging out of the ground brings home the reality that in about 12 months’ time, trains will once again be running to Leven.

“Between now and then, though, there is a lot of work to be done at Leven and across the route.”

It comes as work is also progressing on Cameron Bridge – the other station being created as part of the rail link.