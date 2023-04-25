New pictures show progress of Leven railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New pictures show progress of Leven railway station

The area is being connected to the rail network for the first time in more than 50 years. 

By Laura Devlin
Progress is taking place on Leven railway.
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail

New pictures have revealed progress on the new Leven railway station in Fife.

Engineers working on the project, which is being delivered as part of the £116 million Levenmouth Rail Link, broke ground on the site in February.

Once completed, the station will connect local communities to the rail network for the first time in more than 50 years.

Pictures from Network Rail show work progressing on the site, which has seen engineers use more than 1,800 tonnes of stone for foundations and to create the base for the island platform.

Work being carried out at Leven Railway.
The station is expected to open next year. Image: Network Rail

The trackside walls of the new platforms have also been installed using 74 precast concrete sections, each weighing more than four tonnes.

The new station is located next to the Leven Leisure Centre and is expected to open next year.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail project manager, said: “Work at the new Leven station is progressing really well and it is great to see the new infrastructure taking shape.

Workers on site.
Engineers broke ground at the site in February. Image: Network Rail

“For local people, the rail project has been a long time coming and seeing the station emerging out of the ground brings home the reality that in about 12 months’ time, trains will once again be running to Leven.

“Between now and then, though, there is a lot of work to be done at Leven and across the route.”

It comes as work is also progressing on Cameron Bridge – the other station being created as part of the rail link.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
VIDEO: Former SNP treasurer breaks silence on £100k Fife motorhome - before 'clarification' six…
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Emotional tributes as memorial unveiled to Fife nurse Shannon, 24, three years after she…
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Police probing possible links after safes containing jewellery stolen from two Fife homes
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Award-winning Angus rugby trust seeks new leader to help charity kick on
New pictures show the new Leven station taking shape. Image: Network Rail
Local hero Lucinda Russell targets Perth Festival following Grand National triumph

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]