What is consent? Meet the Perthshire schoolgirls ensuring their peers know the answer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

What is consent? Meet the Perthshire schoolgirls ensuring their peers know the answer

Bold Girls Ken is a youth-led movement tackling peer sexual abuse.

By Cheryl Peebles
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

What is sexual consent?

That’s a question that some Perthshire schoolgirls aim to ensure their peers can answer.

They are Bold Girls Ken, a new campaign group of teenagers at Bertha Park High School, Crieff High School and Perth College which aims to tackle peer sexual abuse.

Consent, they point out, is actively saying yes with both body and language but it can be withdrawn at any time.

While today’s youth is more aware of the importance of consent than their predecessors were, there remains some way to go according to Bold Girls Ken.

We met up with three of the group’s founder members – Hannah, Lucy and Kadie – to find out more as they helped launched the drive.

From left, Lucy, Hannah and Kadie play a leading role in Bold Girls Ken. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The girls of Bold Girls Ken

According to Hannah, 17, of Bertha Park High School, there is still too little recognition of what consent is.

She said: “I’ve seen friends going through it, not knowing where they stand in relationships.

“I have little sisters and I don’t want them going into secondary school and not knowing what consent is really.”

While it is discussed in personal and social education (PSE) lessons, she said consent remains a taboo and often ridiculed topic.

“People aren’t going to take anything from those lessons if it’s not treated seriously,” she said.

Lucy, 16, also from Bertha Park, said education needs to be more relevant to the age group it is being delivered to.

She said: “The PSE lessons we get are so dated. They aren’t really up to speed with the world it is.

Bold Girls Ken was launched in Perth Art Gallery, with organisations including NSPCC Scotland and the Young Women’s Movement. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“We need more resources. In S2, S3 and younger years, we get taught sex education but as soon as S3 is over we don’t get much more, we are expected to know.

“It’s not talked about and you can see that has an impact, with people being immature around the subject because they lack knowledge.”

Kadie, 16, of Crieff High School, agreed: “People don’t take it as seriously as it should be taken. It’s not taught to us in a realistic way.”

Having developed a toolkit for conversations for professionals and young people, Bold Girls Ken is already spreading its message.

“Hopefully, this is going to make a difference,” Hannah said.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of girls who want to be involved so that shows how big an issue this is.”

Bold Girls Ken poster. Image: supplied.

What is Bold Girls Ken?

Like the Dundee-based Oor Fierce Girls, Bold Girls Ken aims to tackle peer sexual abuse, and is led by teenage girls with the support of NSPCC Scotland, the Young Women’s Movement and Perth and Kinross Council.

The Perthshire group focuses on educating young people about consent in relationships by giving them realistic information and ensuring they know where to find help and support.

It wants young people to know that someone cannot consent to sex if they are:

  • under-16
  • asleep or unconscious
  • incapable of consent due to alcohol or drugs or due to a mental health disorder or illness
  • being physically forced, pressured, threatened, tricked or manipulated.

Carla Malseed, local campaigns manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “Having conversations about sex and relationships can feel awkward and uncomfortable but it is important that all young people understand consent, what it looks and feels like – on and offline – and where they can get more information or support if needed.

Carla Malseed (front left), of NSPCC Scotland, with representatives of other organisations supporting Bold Girls Ken. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“It’s been so inspiring to work with this talented group of young women.

“They’ve shared their experiences, views and ideas, to help us to create an incredibly useful toolkit to raise awareness of this important issue.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Schools

Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Rattray Primary School staff and children praised in glowing report
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
More than 50 trees lost during vandalism at Perth school
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
From bunking classes to a fashion label dream - our Gold Star recipient Ellie…
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Speed bumps plan for Arbroath primary after drivers flout attempts to slow them down
Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy's first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Teenagers charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee high school
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Expert calls for air quality tests at schools in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Bold Girls Ken (from left) Hannah, Lucy and Kadie. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]