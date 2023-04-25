St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: Saints get huge Perth clash with Dundee United first up – plus 3 home games

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone will begin their Premiership post-split Premiership survival battle at McDiarmid Park with a huge clash against local rivals, Dundee United.

And they’ll end the league season back in Perth by facing Livingston.

The Perth club were given a three at home, two away split by the SPFL.

The order of games is –

Saturday, May 6 – St Johnstone v Dundee United, 3pm kick-off

Saturday, May 13 – St Johnstone v Motherwell, 3pm kick-off

Saturday, May 20 – Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, 3pm kick-off

Wednesday, May 24 – Ross County v St Johnstone, 7.45pm kick-off

Sunday, May 28 – St Johnstone v Livingston, 3pm kick-off

You never get everything you want when the fixtures are decided but the fact that Saints don’t have two games on artificial pitches is good news.

And facing Livingston, who are already well clear of danger, on the last day when a win might be needed to stay up is as favourable a scenario as you could ask for.

There’s also the incentive of knowing that victory against United a week on Saturday opens up clear blue water between them and the bottom two.

Last season, Saints had a post-split record of one win, two draws and two defeats before their play-off clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Shaun Rooney headed home an important goal for St Johnstone in GW34! #FFScotland pic.twitter.com/BQMWYItMfe — Fantasy Football Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@FantasyScotland) April 26, 2022

A similar record would likely be enough to keep them above second bottom this time around.

Bottom six fixtures in full

Saturday, May 6

Motherwell v Kilmarnock, 3pm

Ross County v Livingston, 3pm

St Johnstone v Dundee United, 3pm

Saturday, May 13

Dundee United v Ross County, 3pm

Kilmarnock v Livingston, 3pm

St Johnstone v Motherwell, 3pm

Saturday, May 20

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, 3pm

Livingston v Dundee United, 3pm

Motherwell v Ross County, 3pm

Wednesday, May 24

Dundee United v Kilmarnock, 7:45pm

Livingston v Motherwell, 7:45pm

Ross County v St Johnstone, 7:45pm

Sunday, May 28

Kilmarnock v Ross County, 3pm

Motherwell v Dundee United, 3pm

St Johnstone v Livingston, 3pm