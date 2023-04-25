Dundee United post-split Premiership fixtures in full as blockbuster St Johnstone showdown looms large

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United will kick off their post-split Premiership campaign with a blockbuster Tayside showdown against St Johnstone.

United visit the Saints on May 6, with just two points separating the sides.

The Tangerines then host relegation rivals Ross County seven days later.

The Terrors’ travel to Livingston on May 20, before the midweek visit of Kilmarnock on May 24

A tumultuous campaign for United ends on Sunday, May 28, with a trip to Motherwell — who are likely to be comfortably safe by the time that fixture rolls around.

United, enjoying a three-game winning streak, are four points ahead of rock-bottom Ross County following three successive league wins.

However, they remain level on points with 11th-placed Kilmarnock.

United fixtures in full

St Johnstone (A), May 6, 3pm

Ross County (H), May 13, 3pm

Livingston (A), May 20, 3pm

Kilmarnock (H), May 24, 7:45pm

Motherwell (A), May 28, 3pm

Bottom six fixtures in full

Saturday, May 6

Motherwell v Kilmarnock, 3pm

Ross County v Livingston, 3pm

St Johnstone v Dundee United, 3pm

Saturday, May 13

Dundee United v Ross County, 3pm

Kilmarnock v Livingston, 3pm

St Johnstone v Motherwell, 3pm

Saturday, May 20

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, 3pm

Livingston v Dundee United, 3pm

Motherwell v Ross County, 3pm

Wednesday, May 24

Dundee United v Kilmarnock, 7:45pm

Livingston v Motherwell, 7:45pm

Ross County v St Johnstone, 7:45pm

Sunday, May 28

Kilmarnock v Ross County, 3pm

Motherwell v Dundee United, 3pm

St Johnstone v Livingston, 3pm