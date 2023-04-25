Dundee United post-split Premiership fixtures in full as blockbuster St Johnstone showdown looms large

Dundee United will kick off their post-split Premiership campaign with a blockbuster Tayside showdown against St Johnstone.
United visit the Saints on May 6, with just two points separating the sides.
The Tangerines then host relegation rivals Ross County seven days later.
The Terrors’ travel to Livingston on May 20, before the midweek visit of Kilmarnock on May 24
A tumultuous campaign for United ends on Sunday, May 28, with a trip to Motherwell — who are likely to be comfortably safe by the time that fixture rolls around.
United, enjoying a three-game winning streak, are four points ahead of rock-bottom Ross County following three successive league wins.
However, they remain level on points with 11th-placed Kilmarnock.
United fixtures in full
St Johnstone (A), May 6, 3pm
Ross County (H), May 13, 3pm
Livingston (A), May 20, 3pm
Kilmarnock (H), May 24, 7:45pm
Motherwell (A), May 28, 3pm
Bottom six fixtures in full
Saturday, May 6
Motherwell v Kilmarnock, 3pm
Ross County v Livingston, 3pm
St Johnstone v Dundee United, 3pm
Saturday, May 13
Dundee United v Ross County, 3pm
Kilmarnock v Livingston, 3pm
St Johnstone v Motherwell, 3pm
Saturday, May 20
Kilmarnock v St Johnstone, 3pm
Livingston v Dundee United, 3pm
Motherwell v Ross County, 3pm
Wednesday, May 24
Dundee United v Kilmarnock, 7:45pm
Livingston v Motherwell, 7:45pm
Ross County v St Johnstone, 7:45pm
Sunday, May 28
Kilmarnock v Ross County, 3pm
Motherwell v Dundee United, 3pm
St Johnstone v Livingston, 3pm
