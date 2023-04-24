Dundee United and St Johnstone records against bottom-six rivals examined amid frustrating Premiership fixture wait

Dundee United and St Johnstone face a frustrating wait to learn their post-split Premiership fixtures.

Supporters were left disappointed after the SPFL failed to release the all-important match-ups on Monday afternoon, as many expected.

It was reported that the delay was down to protracted negotiations with sole broadcaster Sky Sports regarding which games they would show.

The list is now expected to be unveiled on Tuesday.

United are four points ahead of rock-bottom Ross County following three successive league wins. However, they remain level on points with 11th-placed Kilmarnock.

St Johnstone are a further two points ahead but, now winless in seven games, have been dragged into the relegation mire.

Shootout

The Tayside rivals will now see their fate decided in a five-game shootout.

So, how have the four relegation rivals fared in matches solely against the other teams in the bottom-six this season?

Courier Sport crunches the numbers below.

St Johnstone have the biggest disparity in terms of games played at home and away. The Perth outfit have only faced fellow bottom-half clubs at McDiarmid Park six times. They have been on the road on nine occasions times.

Yet, they have picked up the most points.

Two victories at Tannadice were memorable for the Saintees, not least for the Mark Birighitti error that allowed Stevie May to slide-tackle home the winning goal in February.

In terms of notable records, they are undefeated against Motherwell and have lost ALL three encounters against Livingston, shipping seven goals in the process.

Dundee United

United have beaten every team in the bottom half of the table at least once.

The same cannot be said for Saints, Kilmarnock — both of whom have failed to best Livingston — or Ross County, who have been unable to get the better of Motherwell this season.

🔼 Dundee United are now four points clear of the foot of the table as Livingston failed to reach the top six 🔽 pic.twitter.com/72zrDKegTy — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 22, 2023

United have only played sides in the bottom six at home seven times and should be due to host both County and Kilmarnock, given they have been to Dingwall and Rugby Park twice apiece.

Ross County

Despite being rooted to the foot of the table, the Highlanders may be able to take some solace from their form against fellow strugglers.

They have picked up two more points than Killie in the mini-table and have beaten the Ayrshire men twice.

And, as illustrated by their 2-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park and 4-0 demolition of Dundee United that cost Liam Fox his job, Malky Mackay’s men are capable of pulling out a big result.

Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have the weakest record against fellow bottom-six clubs, despite playing eight of their 15 fixtures at home; their fortress Rugby Park.

They have won just four times and, having conceded 23 goals in the process, also have the worst goal difference.