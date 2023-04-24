Dundee United and St Johnstone records against bottom-six rivals examined amid frustrating Premiership fixture wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United and St Johnstone records against bottom-six rivals examined amid frustrating Premiership fixture wait

United have beaten every team in the bottom-six at least once this season

Tayside rivals United and Saints will battle it out in the bottom six. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United and St Johnstone face a frustrating wait to learn their post-split Premiership fixtures.

Supporters were left disappointed after the SPFL failed to release the all-important match-ups on Monday afternoon, as many expected.

It was reported that the delay was down to protracted negotiations with sole broadcaster Sky Sports regarding which games they would show.

The list is now expected to be unveiled on Tuesday.

United are four points ahead of rock-bottom Ross County following three successive league wins. However, they remain level on points with 11th-placed Kilmarnock.

The Perth Saints were improved under MacLean at the weekend. Image: SNS

St Johnstone are a further two points ahead but, now winless in seven games, have been dragged into the relegation mire.

Shootout

The Tayside rivals will now see their fate decided in a five-game shootout.

So, how have the four relegation rivals fared in matches solely against the other teams in the bottom-six this season?

Courier Sport crunches the numbers below.

St Johnstone

St Johnstone have the biggest disparity in terms of games played at home and away. The Perth outfit have only faced fellow bottom-half clubs at McDiarmid Park six times. They have been on the road on nine occasions times.

Yet, they have picked up the most points.

Two victories at Tannadice were memorable for the Saintees, not least for the Mark Birighitti error that allowed Stevie May to slide-tackle home the winning goal in February.

In terms of notable records, they are undefeated against Motherwell and have lost ALL three encounters against Livingston, shipping seven goals in the process.

Dundee United

United have beaten every team in the bottom half of the table at least once.

The same cannot be said for Saints, Kilmarnock — both of whom have failed to best Livingston — or Ross County, who have been unable to get the better of Motherwell this season.

United have only played sides in the bottom six at home seven times and should be due to host both County and Kilmarnock, given they have been to Dingwall and Rugby Park twice apiece.

Ross County

Despite being rooted to the foot of the table, the Highlanders may be able to take some solace from their form against fellow strugglers.

Ross County ran riot in Dingwall against United. Image: SNS

They have picked up two more points than Killie in the mini-table and have beaten the Ayrshire men twice.

And, as illustrated by their 2-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park and 4-0 demolition of Dundee United that cost Liam Fox his job, Malky Mackay’s men are capable of pulling out a big result.

Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have the weakest record against fellow bottom-six clubs, despite playing eight of their 15 fixtures at home; their fortress Rugby Park.

They have won just four times and, having conceded 23 goals in the process, also have the worst goal difference.

