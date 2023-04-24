Steven Fletcher backs ‘brave’ Jim Goodwin for longer Dundee United stay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Fletcher has backed Jim Goodwin to land the Dundee United job on a long-term basis following a sensational start to life in the Tannadice dugout.

The Tangerines have only lost two of their seven matches with Goodwin at the helm — against in-form Aberdeen and Rangers — and claimed a third successive victory by seeing off Livingston at the weekend.

Goodwin, who took the reins with United four-points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, has guided the Terrors out of the drop-zone, preaching character, fitness and direct attacking to great effect.

The former Dons and St Mirren boss only signed a contract until the end of the current campaign but, should he complete the great escape, then the clamour for him to be kept on will be deafening.

And Fletcher will be among those hoping Goodwin sticks around.

“It was a brave decision for him to take this job,” lauded Fletcher. “If you were standing from the outside looking in, this wasn’t a great place to come to, at that moment.

“But he looked at the squad we have — and I think anyone who looked at the squad would think they can get something out of it.

“Sometimes when the manager does change, you see a reaction. I’m glad that’s happened for us.

“Confidence is a lot higher than it was a couple of months ago, which is great because I have always said we have a good group of lads and a lot of quality.”

🧮 Steven Fletcher (2022/23, blue) vs Steven Fletcher (solely under Jim Goodwin, red) Barely any difference at all; actually a drop-off in some metrics as he doesn't have to try to do everything himself. His level of performance hasn't changed. The service has. 📸 @StatsBomb pic.twitter.com/DWHJP1MA8G — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) April 23, 2023

Asked whether he would like to see Goodwin in the hot-seat beyond the end of the season, Fletcher added: “100%. I think everyone associated with the club has seen the difference he has made.

“But we have all got a job to do this season.”

Family guy

While keen to emphasise the collective progress, Fletcher’s individual performance was outstanding on Saturday, notching a third goal in his last five appearances.

Beyond that, his work rate, aerial prowess and link-up play was sensational; as it has been throughout an otherwise challenging campaign for the Tangerines.

At 36 years of age, Fletcher looks as fit as ever and is on course to register 40 appearances for the third consecutive season.

“It’s been tough in training, but it’s been good and I am enjoying it,” continued Fletcher. “I am still really enjoying the running and the drills.

“I want to keep going as long as I can.

“My kids are now enjoying coming to watch me play. It’s always nice to look up and see them there.

“My wee boy is playing football now. When I was down in England, he was a little boy and he used to turn the other way and play with his cars!

“Now he actually understands football a lot better so it’s good for me to see him there.”