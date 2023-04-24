Steven Fletcher backs ‘brave’ Jim Goodwin for longer Dundee United stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Steven Fletcher backs ‘brave’ Jim Goodwin for longer Dundee United stay

Fletcher has scored three goals in Goodwin's seven matches in charge

By Alan Temple
Steven Fletcher applauds the fans. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher applauds the fans. Image: SNS

Steven Fletcher has backed Jim Goodwin to land the Dundee United job on a long-term basis following a sensational start to life in the Tannadice dugout.

The Tangerines have only lost two of their seven matches with Goodwin at the helm — against in-form Aberdeen and Rangers — and claimed a third successive victory by seeing off Livingston at the weekend.

Goodwin, who took the reins with United four-points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, has guided the Terrors out of the drop-zone, preaching character, fitness and direct attacking to great effect.

The former Dons and St Mirren boss only signed a contract until the end of the current campaign but, should he complete the great escape, then the clamour for him to be kept on will be deafening.

And Fletcher will be among those hoping Goodwin sticks around.

Fletcher has been buoyed by Goodwin’s arrival. Image: SNS

“It was a brave decision for him to take this job,” lauded Fletcher. “If you were standing from the outside looking in, this wasn’t a great place to come to, at that moment.

“But he looked at the squad we have — and I think anyone who looked at the squad would think they can get something out of it.

“Sometimes when the manager does change, you see a reaction. I’m glad that’s happened for us.

Confidence is a lot higher than it was a couple of months ago, which is great because I have always said we have a good group of lads and a lot of quality.”

Asked whether he would like to see Goodwin in the hot-seat beyond the end of the season, Fletcher added: “100%. I think everyone associated with the club has seen the difference he has made.

“But we have all got a job to do this season.”

Family guy

While keen to emphasise the collective progress, Fletcher’s individual performance was outstanding on Saturday, notching a third goal in his last five appearances.

Beyond that, his work rate, aerial prowess and link-up play was sensational; as it has been throughout an otherwise challenging campaign for the Tangerines.

At 36 years of age, Fletcher looks as fit as ever and is on course to register 40 appearances for the third consecutive season.

“It’s been tough in training, but it’s been good and I am enjoying it,” continued Fletcher. “I am still really enjoying the running and the drills.

“I want to keep going as long as I can.

Fletcher slots home his 9th goal of the season. Image: SNS

“My kids are now enjoying coming to watch me play. It’s always nice to look up and see them there.

“My wee boy is playing football now. When I was down in England, he was a little boy and he used to turn the other way and play with his cars!

“Now he actually understands football a lot better so it’s good for me to see him there.”

