Jim Goodwin offers Jamie McGrath fitness update as Dundee United boss hails the ‘Rolls-Royce’ defender who played through pain barrier

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is hopeful that Jamie McGrath will be fit for the post-split Premiership fixtures after the Tannadice loan star limped off against Livingston.

The Ireland internationalist opened the scoring with a stunning strike from outside the box, answering the private criticism of Goodwin in the best possible fashion.

However, McGrath underwent a fitness test prior to the fixture and, having made a decisive contribution in the early stages, then limped off to be replaced by Kai Fotheringham on the half-hour mark.

Loick Ayina was another doubt due to an ankle complaint, but Goodwin decided both men were worth the risk.

Steven Fletcher made the game safe in the closing stages, with United racking up a third win on the bounce for the first time since 2021.

“We had a couple of injury concerns with Jamie (McGrath) and Loick (Ayina),” revealed Goodwin. “They were only about 70% but wanted to play.

“They are so important and we had to take the gamble. I am glad we did.

“I have been very critical of Jamie behind closed doors for not scoring enough goals in open play, because I know the quality he has.

“He picked up a good pocket of space and doesn’t get attracted to the ball. And it was a clinical finish.”

Goodwin added: “I think we took him off at the right time. If we had kept him on it would probably have been a more serious issue. We have two weeks to the next game so he can put his slippers on and rest up!”

“Rolls-Royce”

Goodwin was similarly fulsome in his praise for outstanding teenage defender Ayina, who again shone alongside the vastly experienced Charlie Mulgrew.

“Ayina was excellent,” added Goodwin.

“We have to remember he is 19 and he is like a Rolls-Royce. Huddersfield are lucky to have him as he is only going to get better.”

Clean sheet landmark

The 2-0 triumph also marked the first time United have kept a clean sheet in the Premiership since January 2 and their defensive showing was laudable, with captain Ryan Edwards also entering the fray to great effect late on.

Goodwin added: “That result and performance was nothing to do with me. That was all about the players and the characteristics they showed.

“They have come in for criticism at times this season, maybe for being a bit weak or not as committed as people would like. But they ran through brick walls for each other today.

“I couldn’t be more pleased for the players because, as a group, they have been terrific for me