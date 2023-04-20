A pressing matter: The key Jim Goodwin tactical tweak as tireless Dundee United midfielder stands tall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

A pressing matter: The key Jim Goodwin tactical tweak as tireless Dundee United midfielder stands tall

United have hurried and harassed opponents during Goodwin's reign

Sibbald is a pressing machine in the United engine room. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s recent results speak for themselves.

The Tangerines’ fine 2-1 victory over in-form Motherwell was the first time they have registered successive league wins since January 2.

More pertinently, it lifted them out of the Premiership drop-zone.

The job is far from done, but a burgeoning sense of momentum is tangible under Jim Goodwin.

United have tightened up defensively, Steven Fletcher is no longer isolated in attack. Midfielders are pushing forward and crosses are being whipped into the box with abandon.

However, arguably the biggest change in United’s style has been visible in their commited, aggressive pressing, as Courier Sport finds.

A Pressing matter

The Tangerines are hunting in packs, closing down their opponents and seeking to force errors. While there is always a risk of being cut through by better teams, it is paying dividends.

Goodwin has demanded fitness and work ethic. Image: SNS

And the tireless work ethic and visible desire is swiftly winning over fans.

United’s fitness — dubbed not good enough prior to Goodwin’s arrival — is visible. They are putting in the hard yards until the last ball is kicked.

In matches against Aberdeen, Livingston, Rangers and Hibernian, United racked up 145, 183, 202 and 162 pressures (defined by StatsBomb as the number of times a player pressures an opposition player), respectively.

United’s ‘pressures’ per game over a six-game rolling average. Image: StatsBomb

The graph above shows pressures over a six-game rolling average (the amount of matches Goodwin has been in charge), with the blue vertical lines indicating a change of manager, firstly from Jack Ross to Liam Fox, then from Fox to Goodwin.

Aggressive actions (defined as tackles, pressure events and fouls recorded within two seconds of an opposition ball receipt) also reached a season high of 128 in the 2-0 defeat at Rangers.

Using the same six-game rolling average, another upturn is evident (below).

United’s upturn in ‘aggressive actions’. Image: StatsBomb

Sibbald impact

Unsurprisingly, Craig Sibbald stands out. He averages 18.44 pressure per game.

He also boasts an average of 5.18 “tackles and interceptions” per match — in the 89th percentile of Premiership midfielders.

An overview of Sibbald’s statistics over a number of key combative metrics is pictured below.

Sibbald in comparison with other Premiership midfielders. Image: StatsBomb

If the former Livingston and Falkirk man does not walk away with at least one gong at the United player of the year awards, it’ll be a mighty surprise.

Possession

Of course, the more of the ball United have, the less they need to press, counter-press, and tackle.

That was illustrated by the fact they registered 130 pressures in their 2-1 victory at Motherwell — a good tally, but below the average of the Goodwin reign.

Sibbald snaps into a challenge: SNS

That is indicative of the Terrors having 54% possession.

Nevertheless, the knowledge that — should they surrender possession — United will harass and harry their opponents should buoy Arabs. 

And it suggests that Goodwin’s men will be on the front-foot this weekend as they pursue a third successive league win; a feat they have not achieved since October 2021.

