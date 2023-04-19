Jim Goodwin issues rallying cry to Dundee United fans ahead of Tannadice crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin issues rallying cry to Dundee United fans ahead of Tannadice crunch

Just shy of 1,500 Arabs made the trip to Motherwell and were rewarded with a win

By Alan Temple
United fans have seen some tentative momentum building. Image: SNS
United fans have seen some tentative momentum building. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has issued a rallying cry to Dundee United fans ahead of the Tangerines’ final pre-split Premiership showdown against Livingston.

Two successive victories against Hibernian and Motherwell have lifted United out of the drop-zone

A third league win on the trot — something not achieved by the Terrors since October 23, 2021 — would further bolster their survival bid.

Goodwin believes the continued backing of the Arabs — just shy of 1,500 punters made the 170-mile round-trip to Motherwell on Saturday — is testament to their loyalty during a testing campaign.

The fact the fans are still there with us speaks volumes about how they are.

Jim Goodwin

And the Tannadice boss, underlining the importance of the showdown, is desperate to have a sea of Tangerine roar on the home side against the Lions.

Celebrations following McGrath’s winner in front of the away fans on Saturday. Image: SNS

“I hope we can get great numbers out for the Livingston game this weekend,” he continued. “It would give the players a huge boost to see a big crowd at Tannadice.

“What it shows the players is they’re going some way to getting some forgiveness from the supporters, in terms of how difficult the campaign has been.

“The fact the fans are still there with us speaks volumes about how they are.

“I have been at clubs in the past where you go through a difficult time, fighting relegation, and they’ve turned their back on the club.

“That hasn’t happened here, so full credit to the supporters.”

Goodwin: I never doubted Birighitti

Meanwhile, Goodwin insists he never doubted Mark Birighitti, heaping praise on the United stopper’s unshakable self-belief — something he reckons is a typically Australian mentality.

The two-time A-League goalkeeper of the year has endured a challenging campaign in Scotland. The nadir came when he allowed Stevie May to slide-tackle him to score the winner for St Johnstone in February. 

However, Birighitti, who turned 32 this week, was superb against Motherwell. His seven saves was more than any other keeper in the Premiership at the weekend, with a gilt-edged block to deny Kevin van Veen crucial to United’s comeback. 

Birighitti deflects van Veen’s shot over. Image: SNS

“I thought Mark was outstanding at Motherwell, it was one of his best games of the season,” lauded Goodwin. “He made some terrific saves at key moments of the game.

“He’s done well since I came in and I always believed he would. I played with a lot of Australian players during my career and they all had mental strength and confidence in their own ability. I never worried on that front.

“Mark has had some difficult moments this season but what I like about him is he has the self-belief to come back from it. You need your goalkeeper to step up when you are in our position — and he’s done that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

MacLeod in action at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod 'enquiries' amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin…
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Stevie Grieve.
Former St Johnstone and Forest Green Rovers head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets coaching…
Middleton, pictured, is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away…
McGrath delight on Sunday. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath
Davidson, left, and Goodwin in happier times. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin makes Callum Davidson prediction as Dundee United boss hails St Johnstone feat…
Fletcher was booked for simulation. Image: SNS
Dermot Gallagher BACKS decision to book Steven Fletcher for diving as ex-ref accuses Dundee…
Jim Goodwin can't wait to welcome Middleton back to the fold. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…
A roar of delight from Niskanen. Image: SNS
Ilmari Niskanen lauds Dundee United fan backing after 'difficult' goal drought and outlines room…
Hill Sixteen died after a fall a the first fence in the Grand National. Image: Jockey Club Grossick Photography
Dundee United director 'heartbroken' after his horse Hill Sixteen dies in Grand National

Most Read

1
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Cairncross of Perth is to close after more than 150 years. Image: Indigo PR.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
2
7
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Dundee painter and lecturer Delia Baillie has died aged 45 after a battle with cancer. Image: Julie Howden
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Firefighters in attendance at Balbeggie Primary School
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
Owen Bonner was given unpaid work.
Kirkcaldy man convicted of 'abducting' brothers before savage beating is sentenced
Gary Barlow knew he was guaranteed a brilliant reception when he returned to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Gary Barlow's surprise show for Dundee superfan led to Take That icon's Caird Hall…
The cHeRries Awards finalists have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed
Sandy Mitchell heads to Monza in Italy to open his 2023 Euro campaign. Image: McMedia
Lamborghini ace Mitchell makes Pro-class debut at Italy's Temple of Speed
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office. Image: Rosie Fraser.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
Theo Quantick is preparing for the St Andrews film premiere
St Andrews student to premiere first film following help from Oscar-nominated sound man
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town's first evening café
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
'Talks held with retail giants' over major development planned for Kinross
Steven MacLean on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean so consumed by Hibs game he forgot his…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]