Dundee United EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath Ice-cool McGrath has scored successive spot-kicks for United McGrath delight on Sunday. Image: SNS By Alan Temple April 18 2023, 12.07pm Share EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4313800/dundee-united-penalty-king-jamie-mcgrath/ Copy Link 0 comment Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation