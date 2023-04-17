Dermot Gallagher BACKS decision to book Steven Fletcher for diving as ex-ref accuses Dundee United star of ‘sprawl’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dermot Gallagher believes Nick Walsh did “exceptionally well” by booking Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher for simulation against Motherwell.

Fletcher was awarded a spot-kick earlier in the second half — a decision also hailed by the ex-English Premier League whistler — after being felled by Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Jamie McGrath slotted home the resulting penalty to secure a pivotal 2-1 win for United.

However, Walsh waved away a second claim when Fletcher once again beat Kelly in a foot-race and hit the deck after skipping around the stopper. Indeed, the experienced marksman was cautioned for diving.

And Gallagher reckons it was a “brilliant” call, accusing Fletcher of instigating the contact.

🔶 "I think the referee has done exceptionally well…" Dermot Gallagher says Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher was right to be booked for diving after also winning a penalty, but not everyone in the studio agreed 🔽 pic.twitter.com/HP64dAZDsK — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 17, 2023

“I think the referee did exceptionally well with both decisions,” Gallagher told Sky Sports’ Ref Watch.

“I think this (the first challenge) is a penalty.

“But for the second one, I think he is stretching and, because he is stretching, he actually goes into the keeper, rather than the keeper going into him.

“I think the referee has done brilliantly. The ball is just running away from him, he’s stretching for it, and goes into him.

“I think the referee has done really well.

“If you see the way he goes down. He doesn’t go down as if he’s been hit by the keeper. He goes down in a real sprawl action.”