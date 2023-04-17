The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march on relegation rivals

A burgeoning sense of momentum is building at Dundee United.

Inheriting a side four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership and reeling from a run of six successive defeats, progress under Jim Goodwin was always likely to be gradual.

But, six games into the Irishman’s reign, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Tangerines.

A dramatic 2-1 victory over in-form Motherwell on Saturday saw United claim successive league victories for the first time since January 2 — and only the second time all campaign.

It was also maiden victory after falling behind this term, speaking to a renewed belief and resilience, and saw them leap to 10th place; out of the drop-zone entirely by virtue of a superior goal difference to Kilmarnock.

United have also registered two draws against Livingston and St Mirren. A strong case can be made that the Terrors deserved all three points against the Buddies, who levelled through contentious Mark O’Hara penalty.

The only defeats have come against — Celtic aside — the two dominant teams in the division at the moment, Rangers and Aberdeen. And the 3-1 defeat against the Dons wholly flattered the men from the Granite City that night.

As such, the Premiership form table (above) since Goodwin’s arrival makes for positive reading.

By comparison

United are sixth, level on eight points with St Mirren — generally considered to be on a fine run — and ahead of sides like Livingston and Hibs.

Relegation rivals St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Ross County are all trailing in their wake over the period. Of those in the dog-fight, the Terrors are the team with the momentum going into the post-split fixtures.

🔼 Dundee United lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premiership with a vital win at Motherwell 🔽 pic.twitter.com/uGKzWVRZqK — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 15, 2023

Goodwin is averaging 1.3 points per match (ppm) compared to previous boss Liam Fox’s 0.85 ppm. Jack Ross, from an admittedly tiny sample size of five league matches, had 0.2 ppm prior to his exit.

Saturday also marked the first time since December 28 that United have scored two or more goals in successive Premiership matches.

Steven Fletcher is less isolated, Aziz Behich is thriving on the left wing, midfielders are breaking the lines and the Tangerines look a threat going forward.

Tightening up

Goodwin’s next challenge — and one he readily acknowledges — is to strengthen United’s defence.

They have conceded nine goals during his time at Tannadice.

That’s not awful.

Indeed, it is superior to St Johnstone (10), Hearts (11), Kilmarnock (12), Hibs (13), Livingston (12), St Mirren (12) and level with Rangers.

However, the manner of some of those strikes — particularly against Aberdeen, Hibs, Rangers and Kevin van Veen’s effort for Motherwell on Saturday — have been lamentable; avoidable.

If United can cut out individual errors, while building on the fine work done by Goodwin to date, then they will be playing Premiership football next season.

They are not out of trouble yet — not even close — but, after a tumultuous season, there is cause for tentative optimism at Tannadice.