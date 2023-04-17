Man cleared of wrongdoing as armed police swoop over ‘sword’ at Fife bus stop

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been cleared of any wrongdoing after armed police swooped on a Fife bus stop over reports he was carrying a sword.

Officers with guns were spotted at Halbeath Park and Ride on Sunday evening.

Police were initially called to reports of a man carrying a weapon in Lochgelly.

They eventually tracked him down to the bus station near Dunfermline and he was detained.

Man given advice by police

A group of armed officers were recorded standing next to a Citylink bus.

An image posted on social media appeared to show a sword sitting on top of a suitcase – which an officer was later seen rifling through.

However, police have confirmed that “no criminality” was involved.

Drama at the Halbeath park and ride. Some guy tried to take a sword on the megabus lmao pic.twitter.com/SlUaH5tEaa — Claire Niven (@claireygirly) April 16, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a man believed to be in possession of a weapon on Reid Street in Lochgelly around 7pm on Sunday.

“Officers attended and the man was traced a short time later at Halbeath Park and Ride.

“Further inquiries were carried out and no criminality was established.

“Suitable advice was given to the man and there was no further police action.”