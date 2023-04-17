Bruce Sturrock of Forfar: Former footballer and electrician dies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bruce Sturrock, a noted Angus junior footballer and businessman, has died aged 79.

He played at junior levels in Angus, signing for Forfar East End and then Kirriemuir Thistle Juniors.

Bruce, who ran his own electrical business, was also a loyal follower of Forfar Athletic FC and Celtic FC.

He was born in rural Angus on May 18 1943 to farmer George (Geordie) Sturrock and his wife Helen (Nelly) who worked in a jute factory in Forfar.

Bruce began his schooling in the rural hinterland before moving to North School (Wellbraehead) when he was eight years old.

He then progressed to Forfar Academy in the old building which became Chapelpark primary before being turned into flats.

Football had been a passion for Bruce since his primary days and he turned out for the North School team.

He went on to join Forfar Swifts and played at U14, U16 and U18 level. His next move was to Forfar Celtic for a couple of seasons before a successful period with Forfar East End.

During the mid 1970s he signed for Kirriemuir Thistle and played until 1979 where he was remembered with affection in many tributes following his death.

In his professional life, Bruce was an electrician who had served his apprenticeship with William Thomson in Forfar when he left school.

Bruce’s son, Denis, said: “He worked for him for several years until he started his own business in 1988.

“He was Forfar’s go-to sparky and built a very successful business where he was highly respected. My father never officially retired and we heard that he was still doing little jobs for the people of Forfar a month before he passed.

“He played the accordion when he was a child because his dad was also a player, although this didn’t follow him into adulthood.

“He was a staunch supporter of Forfar Athletic and took my little brother Paul to every home game, and the occasional away game. Football and work were his life and passions.”

Kirriemuir Thistle described Bruce as a club stalwart and a great player and coach.

