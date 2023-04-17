Bruce Sturrock of Forfar: Former footballer and electrician dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Sturrock of Forfar: Former footballer and electrician dies

By Chris Ferguson
Bruce Sturrock, former footballer and electrician.

Bruce Sturrock, a noted Angus junior footballer and businessman, has died aged 79.

He played at junior levels in Angus, signing for Forfar East End and then Kirriemuir Thistle Juniors.

Bruce, who ran his own electrical business, was also a loyal follower of Forfar Athletic FC and Celtic FC.

He was born in rural Angus on May 18 1943 to farmer George (Geordie) Sturrock and his wife Helen (Nelly) who worked in a jute factory in Forfar.

Bruce Sturrock in primary seven with his football trophies.

Bruce began his schooling in the rural hinterland before moving to North School (Wellbraehead) when he was eight years old.

He then progressed to Forfar Academy in the old building which became Chapelpark primary before being turned into flats.

Football had been a passion for Bruce since his primary days and he turned out for the North School team.

He went on to join Forfar Swifts and played at U14, U16 and U18 level. His next move was to Forfar Celtic for a couple of seasons before a successful period with Forfar East End.

During the mid 1970s he signed for Kirriemuir Thistle and played until 1979 where he was remembered with affection in many tributes following his death.

Bruce Sturrock receiving a trophy from Kirriemuir Thistle Juniors.

In his professional life, Bruce was an electrician who had served his apprenticeship with William Thomson in Forfar when he left school.

Bruce’s son, Denis, said: “He worked for him for several years until he started his own business in 1988.

“He was Forfar’s go-to sparky and built a very successful business where he was highly respected. My father never officially retired and we heard that he was still doing little jobs for the people of Forfar a month before he passed.

Bruce Sturrock as a boy playing the accordion.

“He played the accordion when he was a child because his dad was also a player, although this didn’t follow him into adulthood.

“He was a staunch supporter of Forfar Athletic and took my little brother Paul to every home game, and the occasional away game. Football and work were his life and passions.”

Kirriemuir Thistle described Bruce as a club stalwart and a great player and coach.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

