Dick Campbell refuses to make excuses for ‘poor’ Arbroath as they crash to damaging defeat against survival rivals Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell refuses to make excuses for ‘poor’ Arbroath as they crash to damaging defeat against survival rivals Cove Rangers

Lichties lose late on against Cove Rangers to make it a nervy final two games in the race to stay in the Championship.

By Ewan Smith
Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS
Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was a man of few words as his side crashed to a home defeat against survival rivals Cove Rangers.

Morgyn Neill’s late header was enough to secure three points for Cove who are now level with Hamilton.

Cove, who have a game in hand on Accies, are also three points adrift of Arbroath going into the final two weeks of the season.

They travel to title-chasing Dundee next week with defeat likely to rule them out of the race to topple Arbroath, due to the Gayfield side’s substantial goal difference.

Dick Campbell wasn’t happy with the Arbroath display against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

And while Lichties are extremely unlikely to face a relegation play-off, Campbell was still gutted at his side’s late collapse.

“Cove deserved to win that game,” said Campbell. “We were very poor and I can’t say any more than that.

“We now need something from our final two games to stay up and we’ll go again.”

Arbroath result ‘can boost Cove Rangers’ at Dundee

Meanwhile, Cove boss Paul Hartley hasn’t ruled out his side’s chances of a shock result at Dundee on Friday.

Cove beat Dundee 3-1 earlier in the season and despite losing on both clashes since, Hartley feels the win at Arbroath gives his team a chance.

“We’ve given ourselves a wee bit of hope that we can get out of this,” said Hartley.

“Football’s about enjoyment and we have certainly enjoyed this win.

Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner for Cove Rangers at Arbroath. Image: SNS

“I wasn’t going to have a glass of wine but I will do after this one.

“On Friday there will be two different teams going for different things.

“The Championship has thrown up all sorts of things this season. A few weeks ago, Dundee probably looked like they’d win the title a few weeks ago.

“Since then the results have been funny.

“It will be an interesting game next week and no-one will give us a chance but we’ll try and recover and see what happens at Dundee.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team 'will be fine' with more displays…
Party time for Stirling. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another…
Jamie McGrath celebrates his stunner. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin offers Jamie McGrath fitness update as Dundee United boss hails the 'Rolls-Royce'…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as 'domino effect' sees Caley Thistle peg…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was disappointed with the referee. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray says Raith Rovers were worth a point and open up on 'harsh'…
Brechin City have claimed the Highland League title. Image: DCT Media
Brechin City win first-ever Highland League title as 'small city dreams big' in quest…
St Johnstone's Stevie May scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints stop the…
A celebrating Fletcher. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Livingston verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Tangerines…
Lyall Cameron puts Dundee in front at Inverness with an improvised back heel. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lyall Cameron stunner isn't…
Arbroath lost to Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side's survival hopes suffer major…

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
2
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
3
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
4
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
5
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
6
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
7
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
8
All lanes on the A90 at Tealing were restricted after the crash. Image: Google Street View.
Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee
9
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
10
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park

More from The Courier

Rab's thinking about cars, and it's not that simple.
RAB MCNEIL: It's time for a new car - but what?
Raith Rovers' right-back Ross Millen. Image SNS.
Morton v Raith verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rovers finish…
The overturned lorry in Burrell Street, Crieff
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
Hundreds of Dundee children have attended the Benedetti Sessions. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Hundreds of Dundee children join classical music event at Caird Hall
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Vagina Monologues at rep theatre Picture shows; The Vagina Monologues cast. Dundee Rep. Supplied by Alastair More Date; 06/04/2023
Dundee Rep to give new life to 90s sensation The Vagina Monologues
Bryce Dallas Howard and Gina Carano on the set of The Mandalorian on Disney+
TELLYBOX: Two superhero series bow out
Alaotran gentle lemurs will move into Fife Zoo. Image: Bristol Zoo
New animal enclosures planned as major expansion of Fife Zoo begins
Exam time is a stressful time for teenagers AND their parents!
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s no secret I suffer from anxiety - and right now it's…
Fife snake Hiss, who was found in a neighbour's bed. Image: Alan Richardson
Snakes in a bed and tarantulas in a park - 7 unusual animal stories…
Flock to House of Dun celebrates local birdlife, such as the pink-footed geese found at Montrose Basin. Picture by Steve Gardner.
Flock to House of Dun: New exhibition captures children's take on local birdlife, heritage…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]