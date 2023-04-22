Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another Tannadice starlet earns winner’s medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another Tannadice starlet earns winner’s medal

Duffy scored his second goal in 11 outings for the Binos

By Alan Temple
Party time for Stirling. Image: SNS

Flynn Duffy rippled the net for Stirling Albion as the Binos claimed the League Two title with a 3-1 victory over Annan Athletic.

Duffy, 19, completed the scoring in the dying embers to get the party started at Forthbank, with Darren Young’s men roaring back from 1-0 down.

It was a second goal in 11 appearances since for the promising defender since joining Stirling on loan in February.

Duffy slams home for Stirling. Image: SNS

And the title triumph will also see United starlet Kai Fotheringham receive a winner’s medal.

Fotheringham enjoyed a stunning first half of the season with Stirling, notching a combined 17 goals and assists.

That landed him a recall to Tannadice and he has since penned a new two-year contract and teed up Steven Fletcher’s goal in United’s 2-0 win over Livingston on Saturday. 

Stirling lap up the title party with young fans. Image: SNS

Addressing the importance of that stint at Stirling earlier this month, Fotheringham said: “Once the first goal and assist came, it just started motoring for me.

“Confidence has been a huge thing — that has probably been the biggest thing for me. I really enjoyed it there and still go to watch their games whenever I can.”

