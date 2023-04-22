Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another Tannadice starlet earns winner’s medal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flynn Duffy rippled the net for Stirling Albion as the Binos claimed the League Two title with a 3-1 victory over Annan Athletic.

Duffy, 19, completed the scoring in the dying embers to get the party started at Forthbank, with Darren Young’s men roaring back from 1-0 down.

It was a second goal in 11 appearances since for the promising defender since joining Stirling on loan in February.

And the title triumph will also see United starlet Kai Fotheringham receive a winner’s medal.

Fotheringham enjoyed a stunning first half of the season with Stirling, notching a combined 17 goals and assists.

That landed him a recall to Tannadice and he has since penned a new two-year contract and teed up Steven Fletcher’s goal in United’s 2-0 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Addressing the importance of that stint at Stirling earlier this month, Fotheringham said: “Once the first goal and assist came, it just started motoring for me.

“Confidence has been a huge thing — that has probably been the biggest thing for me. I really enjoyed it there and still go to watch their games whenever I can.”