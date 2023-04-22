Dundee United v Livingston verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Tangerines rack up 3 wins in a row for first time since 2021

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United notched a third successive victory for the first time since October 2021 after seeing off Livingston 2-0 at Tannadice.

Jamie McGrath opened the scoring in the first period with a scorcher from distance, before a defensive error allowed Steven Fletcher to make the game safe in the dying embers.

United are now four points above rock-bottom Ross County and only two behind of ninth-placed St Johnstone.

FULL TIME // Dundee United 2-0 Livingston ⚽️ McGrath

⚽️ Fletcher 9 from 9 for the first time since 2021! 🔊🔛 pic.twitter.com/TllIDjgfPs — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) April 22, 2023

From being five points adrift at the foot of the Premiership on April 8, the recent resurgence has been superb.

Key moments

United were welcomed to the pitch by a wonderful tifo organised by the club’s display team, answering manager Jim Goodwin’s rallying call for a vibrant, colourful atmosphere.

And McGrath illuminated the contest with 16 minutes on the clock.

Ian Harkes — superb in recent outings — danced in from the left flank and slipped a neat pass to the Ireland internationalist on the edge of the box. McGrath’s ferocious low finish was unerring, zipping past Shamal George.

McGrath, outstanding in the opening knockings, was withdrawn due to an injury on the half-hour mark.

Kai Fotheringham replaced him.

As United sought to double their advantage, George made a wonderful low save to deny Ilmari Niskanen following a Fletcher knock-down.

Steven Bradley flashed a shot wide of the post after — one can safely assume — some stern half-time words aimed at his players by Livi boss Davie Martindale.

Andrew Shinnie then warmed the palms of Mark Birighitti from distance.

However, United weathered the mild storm and, with Livi throwing bodies forward, Fotheringham robbed Cristian Montano and sent Fletcher haring through on George.

The ex-Scotland striker made no mistake, slotting home his third goal in five games.

Dundee United star man: Steven Fletcher

For 85 minutes, this showing was a selfless one.

He won more duels (16) and aerial duels than any other player (15), made more passes in the final third (20) and was a fine focal point.

Now 35 games into the season, at 36 years of age, his fitness and physicality is to be lauded. A proper professional.

And he was rewarded in the dying embers when, still full of running, he scampered onto Fotheringham’s pass and fired home his ninth goal of the season.

Dundee United player ratings

United (4-2-3-1): Birighitti 6; Freeman 6, Ayina 7, Mulgrew 7, McMann 6; Sibbald 6, Harkes 6; Niskanen 6, McGrath 6 (Fotheringham 30, 6 (Edwards 85)), Behich 7; Fletcher 8.

Subs not used: Newman, Graham, Djoum, Anaku, Cudjoe, Thomson, MacLeod.

Manager under the microscope

Unsurprisingly, Goodwin selected the same 11 players that defeated Motherwell 2-1 last weekend.

However, he switched from a 4-3-3 / 4-5-1 to a 4-2-3-1, allowing McGrath to operate in a more advances ‘No.10’ role. It was a very effective tweak, with the on-loan Wigan Athletic man bagging the opening goal.

And, while it was not champagne football against the Lions, three wins on the spin is a magnificent feat for Goodwin.