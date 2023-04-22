Dundee United v Livingston verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Tangerines rack up 3 wins in a row for first time since 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United v Livingston verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Tangerines rack up 3 wins in a row for first time since 2021

McGrath and Fletcher notched the goals for United

By Alan Temple
A celebrating Fletcher. Image: SNS

Dundee United notched a third successive victory for the first time since October 2021 after seeing off Livingston 2-0 at Tannadice.

Jamie McGrath opened the scoring in the first period with a scorcher from distance, before a defensive error allowed Steven Fletcher to make the game safe in the dying embers.

United are now four points above rock-bottom Ross County and only two behind of ninth-placed St Johnstone.

From being five points adrift at the foot of the Premiership on April 8, the recent resurgence has been superb.

Key moments

United were welcomed to the pitch by a wonderful tifo organised by the club’s display team, answering manager Jim Goodwin’s rallying call for a vibrant, colourful atmosphere.

The pre-match Tannadice display. Image: SNS

And McGrath illuminated the contest with 16 minutes on the clock.

Ian Harkes — superb in recent outings — danced in from the left flank and slipped a neat pass to the Ireland internationalist on the edge of the box. McGrath’s ferocious low finish was unerring, zipping past Shamal George.

McGrath, outstanding in the opening knockings, was withdrawn due to an injury on the half-hour mark.

Kai Fotheringham replaced him.

McGrath limps off. Image: SNS

As United sought to double their advantage, George made a wonderful low save to deny Ilmari Niskanen following a Fletcher knock-down.

Steven Bradley flashed a shot wide of the post after — one can safely assume — some stern half-time words aimed at his players by Livi boss Davie Martindale.

Andrew Shinnie then warmed the palms of Mark Birighitti from distance.

However, United weathered the mild storm and, with Livi throwing bodies forward, Fotheringham robbed Cristian Montano and sent Fletcher haring through on George.

The ex-Scotland striker made no mistake, slotting home his third goal in five games.

Dundee United star man: Steven Fletcher 

For 85 minutes, this showing was a selfless one.

Fletcher worked tirelessly. Image: SNS

He won more duels (16) and aerial duels than any other player (15), made more passes in the final third (20) and was a fine focal point.

Now 35 games into the season, at 36 years of age, his fitness and physicality is to be lauded. A proper professional.

And he was rewarded in the dying embers when, still full of running, he scampered onto Fotheringham’s pass and fired home his ninth goal of the season.

Dundee United player ratings

United (4-2-3-1): Birighitti 6; Freeman 6, Ayina 7, Mulgrew 7, McMann 6; Sibbald 6, Harkes 6; Niskanen 6, McGrath 6 (Fotheringham 30, 6 (Edwards 85)), Behich 7; Fletcher 8.

Subs not used: Newman, Graham, Djoum, Anaku, Cudjoe, Thomson, MacLeod.

Manager under the microscope

Unsurprisingly, Goodwin selected the same 11 players that defeated Motherwell 2-1 last weekend.

Goodwin deployed McGrath in a higher role – for 30 minutes. Image: SNS

However, he switched from a 4-3-3 / 4-5-1 to a 4-2-3-1, allowing McGrath to operate in a more advances ‘No.10’ role. It was a very effective tweak, with the on-loan Wigan Athletic man bagging the opening goal.

And, while it was not champagne football against the Lions, three wins on the spin is a magnificent feat for Goodwin.

