4 Dundee United talking points: A stunning 13-day swing as diligent defender banishes Livingston misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: A stunning 13-day swing as diligent defender banishes Livingston misery

From being five points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership on the morning of April 9, United went four points clear of 12th on Saturday

United players take the fans' acclaim. Image: SNS
United players take the fans' acclaim. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s survival charge continues to gather momentum following a third successive Premiership victory.

Goals from Jamie McGrath and the outstanding Steven Fletcher secured a 2-0 triumph over Livingston, who missed out on a place in the top six as a result.

And Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the talking points from a fine afternoon for the revitalised hosts.

A 13-day turnaround

Ross County’s impressive 2-0 victory over St Johnstone on April 8 cast a sense of foreboding over anxious Arabs.

As they lined up against Hibernian the following day, United were five points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership. Despite an upturn in performance levels, Jim Goodwin was winless after his first four games as Tannadice boss.

It would have taken a bold — perhaps foolhardy — gambler to put money on the Tangerines avoiding automatic relegation, let alone escaping the bottom two altogether.

As such, United’s 13-day resurgence has been startling.

Amid suffocating pressure, United beat Hibs. Then Motherwell away. Then Livingston.

A nine-point swing sees County now four points adrift at the bottom, while United also lead Kilmarnock by goal difference.

Indeed, the Terrors have a better goal difference than both their relegation rivals, which could feasibly prove crucial and is a notable feat, given United lost a match 9-0 this season.

Another landmark for Goodwin’s United

Goodwin is gradually busting hoodoos. A first league win since January; two or more goals in consecutive games for the first time since December 28; three successive victories for the first time since October 2021.

All achieved since his March 1 arrival.

However, he will be particularly heartened by the club’s first Premiership clean sheet since the January 2 win over St Johnstone.

It is a fitting reward for goalkeeper Mark Birighitti — much improved in recent games — and the outstanding centre-back pairing of Ayina and Mulgrew.

Ayina, right, was excellent. Image: SNS

Allied with a combative midfield effort and crosses being blocked at source with far more regularity, the improvement has been visible, even if the Goodwin reign has still seen a few too many sloppy goals shipped.

Captain Ryan Edwards also made an impactful cameo as Livi threw caution to the wind, making two towering clearances (for context, only Ayina, Mulgrew and Craig Sibbald made more for United, and Edwards was only on the pitch for seven minutes).

Superb Freeman banishes ghosts of West Lothian

In seeking to praise individual performances, several players deserve their flowers.

Fletcher was nothing short of sensational, Ayina looks a magnificent prospect and Craig Sibbald was his usual tireless, metronomic self. Ian Harkes and Mulgrew are resurgent.

However, given his direct opponent — and the events of United’s last showdown with Livingston — Kieran Freeman deserves recognition.

Freeman competed well with Nouble. Image: SNS

The former Scotland under-21 ace was ripped asunder by Joel Nouble and Cristian Montano when the sides met in West Lothian on March 8. He should have been sent off before being withdrawn for his own good after 33 minutes.

Whereas on Saturday, with diligent support ahead of him in Ilmari Niskanen, the full-back combatted Nouble superbly. The talented powerhouse — tipped for Rangers or Celtic by his own manager recently — had a very quiet afternoon.

The StatsBomb pressure heat-map below shows the emphasis United put on pressing Livingston’s left flank. Freeman and Niskanen (14 and 26 pressures, respectively) were the trigger men for that.

A heatmap showing United’s pressing down Freeman and Niskanen’s flank. Image: StatsBomb

Nouble won just nine of his 17 duels and, together with Montano, the duo lost possession a combined 51 times. That is a testament to the way United learned lessons and shut down a key area of danger.

The Goodwin sideline show

“I told myself I was going to be calm on the touchline on this job,” smiled Goodwin as he entered the media room following United’s victory.

It seems unlikely.

He kicked every ball, roared for every decision and was involved in a couple of feisty exchanges of opinion with the similarly passionate Davie Martindale.

The actions of managers on the touchline can sometimes be overanalysed. When a team is successful, the demeanour of a boss in his technical area is irrelevant. No-one is demanding Carlo Ancelotti unleashes his inner rage.

Goodwin is booked by referee Kevin Clancy. Image: SNS

However, it would be fair to say Goodwin is winning over supporters with his fire and ferocity on the sideline, as well as results.

Goodwin clashed with Martindale following Ayina’s collision with Bruce Anderson, he took a booking for kicking the ball away in a bid to waste time and harangued his players with shouts of “play forward” on an almost constant loop.

And his influence is paying dividends. With dig, character and intensity, this is a United team that mirrors their manager.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

Party time for Stirling. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another…
Jamie McGrath celebrates his stunner. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin offers Jamie McGrath fitness update as Dundee United boss hails the 'Rolls-Royce'…
A celebrating Fletcher. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Livingston verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Tangerines…
Birighitti looks ahead to the test of Livi. Image: SNS
Mark Birighitti opens up on 'kick in the teeth' - but Dundee United keeper…
Making the right noises. Image: SNS / DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Jim Goodwin and Steven MacLean face interim boss ticking clock — but…
Goodwin wants to see United inspiration to go with the perspiration. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin outlines 'entertainment business' aim as Dundee United boss name-checks Livingston danger man
Sibbald is a pressing machine in the United engine room. Image: SNS
A pressing matter: The key Jim Goodwin tactical tweak as tireless Dundee United midfielder…
MacLeod in action at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod 'enquiries' amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin…
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Stevie Grieve.
Former St Johnstone and Forest Green Rovers head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets coaching…

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
2
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
3
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
4
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
5
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
6
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
7
Burrell Street was blocked by the incident. Image: Freddy Findlay.
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
8
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
9
One of many beautiful £750k homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for

More from The Courier

Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Ross and Ruth Bowring with their 1930 Austin Ulster 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as 120 classic cars leave Perth for charity ride
Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 Southbound accident Picture shows; M90 Southbound accident . M90. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 23/04/2023
Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife
Raith Rovers team captain Scot Brown. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown insists there is still plenty motivation in Raith Rovers ranks to get…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will be looking to strengthen this summer. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Where Ian Murray should strengthen as he faces more…
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
2
Arbroath's Championship survival fight will go down to the wire. Image: SNS
Arbroath: What next for Angus side's Championship survival bid after late Cove Rangers collapse?
Steven MacLean can be happy with his day's work. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean report card: St Johnstone interim boss assessed as Steve Brown now likely…
Brechin City players lift the Highland League title. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media.
VIDEO: Exclusive highlights, images and interviews from Brechin City's Highland League title success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]