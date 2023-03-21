EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses being dropped by Jim Goodwin, Twitter trolls and Dundee United future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses being dropped by Jim Goodwin, Twitter trolls and Dundee United future

By Ewan Smith
March 21 2023, 12.05pm Updated: March 21 2023, 12.12pm
Ryan Edwards has opened up in a wide-ranging interview with Courier Sport. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards has opened up in a wide-ranging interview with Courier Sport. Image: SNS

Recalled Ryan Edwards has opened up on Jim Goodwin’s decision to drop him, Twitter trolls and his Dundee United future.

United captain Edwards was left out of his side’s draw at Livingston after making mistakes in the second half of the 3-1 loss to Aberdeen.

Edwards was almost an ever-present last term and led his side into Europe with a fourth-placed finished, with four goals and ten clean sheets.

And while being given the axe was a bitter pill to swallow, straight-talking Edwards insists Goodwin was RIGHT to leave him out at Livi.

His Dons display also sparked social media fury amongst United fans, with some even private messaging Edwards to tell him he ‘shouldn’t play for the club again.’

But Edwards has never been a person to shirk a challenge on or off the park, having previously overcome a battle with testicular cancer.

Ryan Edwards has been a key player for Dundee United over the last three years. Image: SNS.

Edwards made an impressive return to the United side in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

And he is fully focused on the final nine games of the Scottish Premiership season.

“I had an honest conversation with the manager after what happened with Aberdeen,” Edwards told Courier Sport.

“I said to him I respected his decision to leave me out against Livingston.

“There were no complaints after my second half performance at Aberdeen.

Jim Goodwin left Ryan Edwards out after the Aberdeen defeat. Image: SNS

“I’d love to have stood up to him, looked him in the eye and had an argument about it.

“I’d love to have questioned why he was leaving me out.

“But because of the way things went, I held my hands up and agreed with it. I respect his decision.

Standards

“I know I’ve been a good player for Dundee United in my time here.

“But, by the standards I’ve set, that second half against Aberdeen wasn’t acceptable.

“It’s one I have to take on the chin and move on.

“Any player would want to stay in the team and try and fight their way through it that way.

“But he took me out and I deserved it. Now that I’m back in it’s up to me now to try and stay there.

“As an experienced pro, it’s easier to come back and slot straight back into the side.

“It’s easier to concentrate on your own game and get your own house in order before you start ragging the other lads around you.”

Twitter trolls

In the hours that followed that Aberdeen loss, Edwards was personally targeted by United fans on social media.

Publicly, many called for him to be axed.

Ryan Edwards was forced to deal with Twitter trolls after the Aberdeen game. Image: SNS

Privately, via direct message, others went even further.

Edwards, 29, added: “You can try to block social media out. That’s fine.

“But when you get private messages you can’t hide away from them.

“When your own fans are sending you direct messages telling you that you shouldn’t play for the club again what can you do?

“I got a load of messages from fans. It’s not unique to me and I’m sure a lot of our players have over the course of the season.

“But after the Aberdeen match it was my turn to get it.

“I accept it’s part of the game. If you can’t take it then you shouldn’t be playing it.

“You feel like picking the phone up and getting back to people but you can’t.

“That’s the way the game is now. You can’t hide from that side of it.

“I’m an experienced player and I can handle it. I’m at a big club and have to take it on the chin, while continuing to believe in myself.”

Ryan Edwards responds to transfer talk

Edwards future is also uncertain as he enters into the final few months of his current deal at United.

Rumours circulated that he has penned a pre-contract elsewhere, with talk of a move back to English football.

But Edwards insists he only has one thing on his mind between now and summer – keeping Dundee United in the top flight.

Ryan Edwards will be fully focusing on the remaining nine game this season. Image: SNS

Edwards, who has starred 107 times for United, said: “I’ve had people contacting me saying: ‘What’s this talk that you’ve signed a deal?’

“I’m not focused on that at all. All I’m concentrating on is the fact we have a massive nine games left in our season here.

“Whether I’m playing in them or not, the club don’t need rumours going about on my future.

“It’s not important at the minute.

“The only important thing is we try to win the games that will keep this club in the league.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs
2
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Loick Ayina (left), Ryan Edwards and Tony Watt have been at the centre of VAR controversies for Dundee United this season. Images: SNS
Dundee United VAR war: 5 controversies that have hit the Tangerines this season
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is dejected after missing a chance as his side were held by St Mirren. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…
Dundee United defender Loick Ayina was punished with a penalty after his challenge on Curtis Main. Image: SNS
Dundee United to call for urgent SFA and SPFL VAR summit after controversial Loick…
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call.
Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call
2
Dundee United dropped two points after St Mirren were controversially awarded a penalty. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as Jim Goodwin is RIGHT to rage at VAR…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin wasn't happy with the VAR penalty call in the St Mirren draw. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin hits out at VAR and offers key injury updates as Dundee United…
Steven Fletcher will be an important player for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United v St Mirren verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Tannadice side…
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hoping for dream St Patrick's weekend sporting double - starting with Dundee…

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
3
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
4
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
5
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school
6
Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs
2
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
8
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
8
9
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from The Courier

Rosemary and Denis Matheson-Dear.
Son fulfils promise to stage exhibition of late mother's art in Dundee
Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy will all hope to replace Nicky Clark for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: The many and varied options to replace Nicky Clark in the…
The Cupar recycling centre reopening next week
Cupar recycling centre to reopen next week - but users will need to book
The defibrillator was stolen from outside the Attic Lounge. Image: Police Scotland
Life-saving defibrillator stolen from Dundee street
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in 'disbelief' as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
The Queen's Hotel, Dundee.
Tourist put on register after sex attack at Dundee hotel
The A9 near Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View
Warning of delays during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee loanee Luke Hannant on ignoring 'noise' around promotion bid as he reveals reason…
To go with story by Ross Gardiner. Aaron Hebner celebrates not being jailed Picture shows; Aaron Hebner. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Ross Gardiner/DCT Media Date; 17/03/2023
Fife cannabis dealer punches the air as he narrowly dodges prison
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child's head under bath water 'for 30 seconds'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented