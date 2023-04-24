LEE WILKIE: The Jim Goodwin influence is paying off for Dundee United

It’s too early to say Dundee United have turned the corner but upturn over the last few weeks is a huge shot in the arm.

The Tangerines are off the bottom of the table with a four-point gap on 12th-placed Ross County.

That looks a big, big gap now for the Staggies.

If I was in their shoes right now I’d be panicking.

But I think we can see the impact made by Jim Goodwin on this United team.

The clean sheet against Livingston is massive.

Their first in the league since the first game in 2023, that’ll do wonders for the confidence at the back.

You don’t want to be a team that has to always score two goals to win a game.

But a bit more defensive solidity comes from Goodwin’s influence.

Discipline

Players have talked about being fitter and more organised.

At the end of the day – and as Dundee United have shown this season – you can have the most talented squad in the league but you get nowhere without hard work, discipline and organisation.

That’s what I see now when United take to the field.

And that then brings out the quality we know is there.

I’ve been saying for weeks I felt United have a stronger squad than any of the teams around them.

We are starting to see that.

I’m also delighted to see Kai Fotheringham impress in the first team.

I coached him for the U/16s and he deserves a reward for all his hard work.