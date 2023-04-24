LEE WILKIE: The Jim Goodwin influence is paying off for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: The Jim Goodwin influence is paying off for Dundee United

Clean sheet against Livingston will be a major confidence boost for Tangerines on top of massive three points says former Tannadice defender Wilkie.

Jim Goodwin has guided United out of the drop-zone. Image: SNS

By Lee Wilkie

It’s too early to say Dundee United have turned the corner but upturn over the last few weeks is a huge shot in the arm.

The Tangerines are off the bottom of the table with a four-point gap on 12th-placed Ross County.

That looks a big, big gap now for the Staggies.

If I was in their shoes right now I’d be panicking.

But I think we can see the impact made by Jim Goodwin on this United team.

The clean sheet against Livingston is massive.

United players take the fans’ acclaim after beating Livingston. Image: SNS

Their first in the league since the first game in 2023, that’ll do wonders for the confidence at the back.

You don’t want to be a team that has to always score two goals to win a game.

But a bit more defensive solidity comes from Goodwin’s influence.

Discipline

Players have talked about being fitter and more organised.

At the end of the day – and as Dundee United have shown this season – you can have the most talented squad in the league but you get nowhere without hard work, discipline and organisation.

That’s what I see now when United take to the field.

Kai Fotheringham has impressed in recent weeks. Image: SNS

And that then brings out the quality we know is there.

I’ve been saying for weeks I felt United have a stronger squad than any of the teams around them.

We are starting to see that.

I’m also delighted to see Kai Fotheringham impress in the first team.

I coached him for the U/16s and he deserves a reward for all his hard work.

