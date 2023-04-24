Courts Monday court round-up — ‘Welcome to the criminal courts… we will always be here for you’ A first round-up of the week of court cases from Tayside and Fife. By Crime and Courts Team April 24 2023, 5.45pm Share Monday court round-up — ‘Welcome to the criminal courts… we will always be here for you’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4324681/monday-court-round-up-welcome-to-the-criminal-courts-we-will-always-be-here-for-you/ Copy Link [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]