Courts Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was 14 Duncan McLaren told the girl that age of consent laws were 'not based on biology' when sending her social media filth. By Ross Gardiner April 24 2023, 6.00am Share Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was 14 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4323850/dundee-paedophile-hunter-tent-condoms-sex-toys/ Copy Link Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]