Council chiefs finally admit public overcharged for deal at centre of fraud probe

Council chiefs have finally admitted Dundee residents were overcharged for a contract awarded to a company that we revealed treated senior staff to a luxury golf trip on the Spanish coast.

A series of investigations by The Courier uncovered head of construction Mark Ross attended the so-called “customer event” with colleague Kenny Muir.

The holiday was arranged by Edmundson Electrical just weeks after it was handed a deal worth more than £4 million to supply heat and smoke alarms.

Mr Muir was also found to have removed branding from a council vehicle and used it for his own private use.

Mr Ross and Mr Muir were charged under the Bribery Act in June 2021 but prosecutors dropped the cases last year citing “insufficient evidence”.

Now, almost three-and-a-half years after we first uncovered the trip, council bosses admit city residents were overcharged for the contract.

Report to councillors

A report to be presented to Dundee City Council’s scrutiny committee on Wednesday states that a framework contract from Scotland Excel offered a cheaper price than the deal agreed with Edmundson Electrical.

Scotland Excel is governed by a joint committee with councillors from every local authority in Scotland.

A framework contract is intended to deliver best value to the purchaser.

We revealed previously that no other company was allowed to bid for the lucrative deal despite a number telling us they could have supplied the alarms for less than Edmundson.

None of the officers involved in awarding the contract are still employed by the council.

The report confirms that following the investigation, council officers “received confirmation by email around the updated prices which provided a saving and also included the disposal of old detectors free of charge”.

It adds that Edmundson “also provided assurance that they had investigated the matter and reiterated their company policy on gifts and hospitality to staff”.

Processes overhauled

Council chiefs say they have overhauled their procurement process, including the hiring of a category officer, procurement assistant and purchasing officer.

“Procurement training sessions” were provided for key staff and there has been a review of procedures for ordering.

But North East MSP Michael Marra is calling for “full transparency” over the scandal as well as a “fulsome apology” from council leaders.

He said: “The story of this corrupt abuse of taxpayers’ money has rolled on for years and was pursued assiduously by the Labour group leader Kevin Keenan.

“At long last we have a clear admission that council officials paid inflated prices for equipment in return for personal gifts.

“We must remember that nobody has carried the can for this.

“No prosecutions have been made.

“Now this report lays out the events, with new staff brought in to break the systems and culture that permitted this abuse.”

‘Leaders must apologise’

Mr Marra previously called for Scotland’s auditor general to intervene in the case, arguing it is not clear the council has the “expertise or capacity” to address concerns.

The MSP said: “The leadership of the council have been reluctant throughout to disclose the whole story. That’s exactly what is needed.

“Full transparency is necessary to act as a deterrent to any other instances of abuse of public funds and positions.

“The people of Dundee should now be hearing a fulsome apology from council leaders that this went unchecked for so long.

“There should also be a new commitment made to genuine transparency. It should not take years of pressure to get to the truth.”

Kenny Muir was sacked from his council job following an internal investigation.

Mark Ross resigned months earlier, telling colleagues he was standing down due to ill health.

We revealed a third employee, Iain Gardyne, had separately been selling council-owned smoke alarms on eBay.

Mr Gardyne was reported for theft and later pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.