Police probing possible links after safes containing jewellery stolen from two Fife homes

'High value' items were stolen in the raids on two Fife homes

By Neil Henderson
West Road, Charlestown Image: Google Street View

Police probing two ‘high-value’ thefts from homes in Fife say they are investigating the possibility that the raids are linked.

Thieves raided a property in Charlestown on Friday making off with a number of items including a safe containing jewellery.

The incident occurred at a property of West Road, between Wednesday and Sunday.

Officers investigating the break-in are now urging anyone who may have seen people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the Limekilns, Charlestown or Crombie areas to come forward immediately.

This may have been at any point between 4pm on April 19 and 4pm on Sunday April 23.

High values items stolen from both homes

Meanwhile police are also probing a similar break-in at a house close in Markinch.

Thieves stole a number of items which police describe as ‘high value’.

A safe containing jewellery was among the items stolen in the raid.

It happened just off the B9130 between 11pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

Police believe those responsible used ladders to gain access to the house.

Detective Sergeant Mike Hogg said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the Markinch, Balbirnie or Balfarg areas to get in touch.

“In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who saw someone carrying roof ladders, which are believed to have been used to gain access to the house.

“We would also urge anyone in the area to check their properties and let us know if they are missing a set of aluminium roof ladders.”

Police investigating possible links

A force spokesperson has confirmed that officers are now investigating the possibility that the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

The spokesperson added “Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference number 2322 of April 23 for Charlestown and 0873 April 22 for Markinch.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

