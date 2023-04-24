Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A safe containing jewellery has been stolen during a raid on a house in Fife.

Thieves took “high-value” items from the property in Markinch.

It happened just off the B9130 between 11pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

Police believe those responsible used ladders to gain access to the house.

It has not been confirmed how much the items are worth but police have described them as “high-value”.

Appeal over missing ladders

Detective Sergeant Mike Hogg said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the Markinch, Balbirnie or Balfarg areas to get in touch.

“In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who saw someone carrying roof ladders, which are believed to have been used to gain access to the house.

“We would also urge anyone in the area to check their properties and let us know if they are missing a set of aluminium roof ladders.

“If you can help, please contact Police Scotland on 101 and make reference to incident 0873 of April 22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”