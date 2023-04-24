Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The firm that runs Dundee Airport has reported a near-40% year-on-year jump in passenger numbers across its 11 regional airports.

Almost 1.43 million people used the terminals, including those in Dundee and Inverness, during the year to March.

This marks a 38.7% increase, compared with the 12 months to March 2022 – when the aviation industry around the world was suffering turmoil amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hial said its latest annual figures showed business is nearly back to normal.

We are now looking forward to what could be a strong summer season, with customers again getting back to a level of confidence in travelling which will be a significant boost to those travelling to and from the Highlands.” Inglis Lyon, chief executive, Highlands and Islands Airports

The passenger total for 2022-23 equates to 85% of the figure recorded before the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions.

There were large increases at Inverness – up by 63.5% to 750,235 passengers and Dundee, which saw a 59.2% increase to 41,127.

Smaller airports also much busier

The airports on Lewis (Stornoway), and in Orkney (Kirkwall) and Shetland (Sumburgh) saw their passenger numbers rise by 29.1% to 103,856, 13.3% to 127,915 and 10.2% to 303,704 respectively.

Islay’s total for the year to March was up by 59.7% to 27,738, Campbeltown enjoyed a 40.8% increase to 6,712 and Tiree recorded a 15.3% jump to 11,600.

Meanwhile, passenger numbers on Benbecula rose by 11.5% to 31,376 and Barra saw a 9.4% increase to 12,928.

Wick John O’ Groats Airport was used by 9,200 travellers during the latest period.This was nearly four times a many as in 2021-22, when the Caithness terminal had very few flights.

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon hailed the work and commitment of staff across the organisation to get airports back to the levels of business they were operating at before the pandemic.

‘Vital role’

Mr Lyon said: “The figures highlight the vital role our people and airports play in the future sustainability and prosperity the communities we serve.

“They also a reflect well on the huge effort made by our airline partners to maintain service levels throughout the recovery period.

“Despite the pressures placed on business and people across the country throughout the pandemic, we have continued to invest in our facilities and to make improvements that benefit our passengers as well as the aircraft companies that serve them.”

He added: “With almost 1.5 million people passing through our 11 airports across the Highlands and Islands over the past 12 months, the economies in each of those areas will have benefited significantly from the added investment and spending they bring with them.

“Additionally, our ability to provide customers with increased opportunities to connect to the key airport hubs, including Amsterdam and London, means the areas we serve are better connected than ever to the major airline networks.

A great development at Inverness Airport, who are now able to offer sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to all flight operators from the airport. Provided by World Fuel Services, this is a cleaner fuel with 35% of it coming from sustainable sources. https://t.co/0td5PrmTfx — Highlands & Islands Airports (@Hial_Airports) April 20, 2023

“We are now looking forward to what could be a strong summer season, with customers again getting back to a level of confidence in travelling which will be a significant boost to those travelling to and from the Highlands.”

Hial and its airports are owned by the Scottish Government.

‘Essential connectivity’

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “These are welcome figures as Hial and the wider aviation industry continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“I look forward to seeing passenger numbers continue to rise at Hial’s airports during the coming year.

“Many of the routes from Hial’s airports provide essential connectivity for the communities they serve and increasing passenger numbers will help to ensure this connectivity is maintained into the future.”