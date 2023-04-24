Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels

Dundee Airport saw a surge in travellers of almost 60% during the year to March

By Keith Findlay
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.

The firm that runs Dundee Airport has reported a near-40% year-on-year jump in passenger numbers across its 11 regional airports.

Almost 1.43 million people used the terminals, including those in Dundee and Inverness, during the year to March.

This marks a 38.7% increase, compared with the 12 months to March 2022 – when the aviation industry around the world was suffering turmoil amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hial said its latest annual figures showed business is nearly back to normal.

We are now looking forward to what could be a strong summer season, with customers again getting back to a level of confidence in travelling which will be a significant boost to those travelling to and from the Highlands.”

Inglis Lyon, chief executive, Highlands and Islands Airports

The passenger total for 2022-23 equates to 85% of the figure recorded before the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions.

There were large increases at Inverness – up by 63.5% to 750,235 passengers and Dundee, which saw a 59.2% increase to 41,127.

Smaller airports also much busier

The airports on Lewis (Stornoway), and in Orkney (Kirkwall) and Shetland (Sumburgh) saw their passenger numbers rise by 29.1% to 103,856, 13.3% to 127,915 and 10.2% to 303,704 respectively.

Islay’s total for the year to March was up by 59.7% to 27,738, Campbeltown enjoyed a 40.8% increase to 6,712 and Tiree recorded a 15.3% jump to 11,600.

Meanwhile, passenger numbers on Benbecula rose by 11.5% to 31,376 and Barra saw a 9.4% increase to 12,928.

A plane landing at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Wick John O’ Groats Airport was used by 9,200 travellers during the latest period.This was nearly four times a many as in 2021-22, when the Caithness terminal had very few flights.

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon hailed the work and commitment of staff across the organisation to get airports back to the levels of business they were operating at before the pandemic.

‘Vital role’

Mr Lyon said: “The figures highlight the vital role our people and airports play in the future sustainability and prosperity the communities we serve.

“They also a reflect well on the huge effort made by our airline partners to maintain service levels throughout the recovery period.

“Despite the pressures placed on business and people across the country throughout the pandemic, we have continued to invest in our facilities and to make improvements that benefit our passengers as well as the aircraft companies that serve them.”

Inverness Airport. Image: 3×1 Group

He added: “With almost 1.5 million people passing through our 11 airports across the Highlands and Islands over the past 12 months, the economies in each of those areas will have benefited significantly from the added investment and spending they bring with them.

“Additionally, our ability to provide customers with increased opportunities to connect to the key airport hubs, including Amsterdam and London, means the areas we serve are better connected than ever to the major airline networks.

“We are now looking forward to what could be a strong summer season, with customers again getting back to a level of confidence in travelling which will be a significant boost to those travelling to and from the Highlands.”

Hial and its airports are owned by the Scottish Government.

‘Essential connectivity’

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “These are welcome figures as Hial and the wider aviation industry continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“I look forward to seeing passenger numbers continue to rise at Hial’s airports during the coming year.

“Many of the routes from Hial’s airports provide essential connectivity for the communities they serve and increasing passenger numbers will help to ensure this connectivity is maintained into the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Jeremy Hunt said that the Government wanted to engage with businesses (James Manning/PA)
‘No point’ engaging with CBI after membership exodus, Chancellor says
The CBI decided to mothball much of its activity last week (Jonathan Brady/PA)
New body planned to represent businesses as CBI mothballs activities
Prezzo will shut 46 restaurants, including a number of high street locations (Alamy/PA)
List of 46 Prezzo restaurants set to close
The number of profit warnings issued by UK-listed companies has grown this year as businesses battle against ‘recession-like’ conditions, new figures show (John Walton/PA)
UK firms issue more profit warnings amid ‘recession-like’ climate
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Business Connect event in North London (Daniel Leal/PA)
Sunak challenged over ‘spectacular own goal’ of VAT rule post-Brexit
Some supermarkets have run out of fresh peppers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Supermarkets run out of peppers after cold snap in Spain
The UK’s telecoms watchdog has urged broadband providers to better promote bargain deals for low-income households after finding millions could be missing out (PA)
Broadband providers urged to promote cheaper deals as millions miss out
Tougher safeguards to reduce the risk of money laundering via the Post Office have been set out by the Financial Conduct Authority (Philip Toscano/PA)
Measures to reduce risk of money laundering via Post Office set out
Former Asda boss Andy Clarke has led a rescue of upmarket online butcher Farmison & Co (PA)
Ex-Asda boss secures rescue deal of online butcher Farmison
Credit Suisse has revealed it saw 61bn Swiss francs (£55bn) leave the bank in the first three months of the year as customers rushed to withdraw cash prior to its collapse (Yui Mok/PA)
Credit Suisse saw £55bn pulled from bank in lead-up to collapse

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
The items were stolen from a home off the B9130 in Markinch. Image: Google Street View.
Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house
The aurora borealis in the skies above Kirriemuir. Image: Vicky Reynolds
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Mitchell's Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039509 - Gemma Bibby story: Robertson's of Dundee building demolition following fire on Saturday. Picture shows:demolition underway of the Robertson's House Furnishers building, Bank Street, Dundee, 15th November 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson's fire
Nicola Sturgeon leaving her home.
JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster's SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
5 SNP revelations as Dundee-born Westminster chief Stephen Flynn lifts lid on secrecy
Legion Scotland standard bearers march to the Anzac graves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Angus Anzac remembrance as nations pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand fallen
Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager Pauline Adamson.
Pauline Adamson: Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager dies
Female osprey Flora nesting in the purpose-built nesting platform near Alyth substation earlier this month. Image: SSEN Transmissions.
They're back! Famous ospreys Harry and Flora return to Alyth - and you can…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]