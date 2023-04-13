Boss of Dundee Airport operator Hial stepping down after 18 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of Dundee Airport operator Hial stepping down after 18 years

Mr Lyon said it's time for someone to take Hial to the "next level".

By Kelly Wilson
Inglis Lyon is stepping down as managing director of Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial). Image: Malcolm McCurrach.
Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) managing director Inglis Lyon is to leave the role after 18 years.

Mr Lyon said he felt it was the right time to move on and give someone else the chance to take Hial to the “next level”.

He will step down in the summer with a recruitment process now underway for his successor.

Scottish Government-owned Hial operates 11 airports including Dundee, Barra, Benbecula, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick.

During his time in the job Mr Lyon has had to navigate through the turbulent times of Covid-19 and most recently faced on-going strike actions across airports.

Take Hial to ‘next level’

Mr Lyon said: “I have worked with a fantastic team throughout my time at Hial.

“I could not be prouder of my colleagues and their commitment to their communities, particularly during the pandemic when amongst much uncertainty they didn’t miss a beat and lifeline services continued.

“However, after 18 years’ service, I’ve reached that time of life when it is time to pass the baton on and give someone the opportunity to hold the keys to what I consider to be the best job in the Highlands and Islands and take Hial to the next level.”

Hial board chairwoman Lorna Jack confirmed the search for his replacement would now begin.

Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

She said: “We wish Inglis well as he prepares for the next chapter in his life. He leaves a very capable senior management team and the Hial Board is now focussed on recruiting the next person to lead the organisation.”

Wage dispute

Hial had been forced to close several airports in recent months due to rolling industrial action in an ongoing pay dispute.

However, terminals run by Hial will suffer no further disruption from strikes after workers and bosses struck a pay deal.

Unions recently agreed to suspend the strikes as “a gesture of good faith”, while they balloted members on a new offer worth 7% extra pay annually for most workers, up from 5% previously.

