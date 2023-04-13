Boss of Dundee Airport operator Hial stepping down after 18 years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) managing director Inglis Lyon is to leave the role after 18 years.

Mr Lyon said he felt it was the right time to move on and give someone else the chance to take Hial to the “next level”.

He will step down in the summer with a recruitment process now underway for his successor.

Scottish Government-owned Hial operates 11 airports including Dundee, Barra, Benbecula, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Wick.

During his time in the job Mr Lyon has had to navigate through the turbulent times of Covid-19 and most recently faced on-going strike actions across airports.

Take Hial to ‘next level’

Mr Lyon said: “I have worked with a fantastic team throughout my time at Hial.

“I could not be prouder of my colleagues and their commitment to their communities, particularly during the pandemic when amongst much uncertainty they didn’t miss a beat and lifeline services continued.

“However, after 18 years’ service, I’ve reached that time of life when it is time to pass the baton on and give someone the opportunity to hold the keys to what I consider to be the best job in the Highlands and Islands and take Hial to the next level.”

Hial board chairwoman Lorna Jack confirmed the search for his replacement would now begin.

She said: “We wish Inglis well as he prepares for the next chapter in his life. He leaves a very capable senior management team and the Hial Board is now focussed on recruiting the next person to lead the organisation.”

Wage dispute

Hial had been forced to close several airports in recent months due to rolling industrial action in an ongoing pay dispute.

However, terminals run by Hial will suffer no further disruption from strikes after workers and bosses struck a pay deal.

Unions recently agreed to suspend the strikes as “a gesture of good faith”, while they balloted members on a new offer worth 7% extra pay annually for most workers, up from 5% previously.