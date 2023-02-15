Fire and security staff at Dundee Airport vote for strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire and security staff at Dundee Airport have voted to strike over a pay dispute with Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Members of Prospect – a union which supports engineers, scientists, managers and specialists – voted in favour of the industrial action on Tuesday.

It comes after staff at the airport rejected a 5% pay rise in October.

Unite members at Dundee Airport already planning strike

Prospect members at all 11 Hial airports will take part in the action but it is not yet known which dates strikes will be held.

In Tuesday’s vote, 71% of members backed strike action.

Unite members at the airport already plan to take their own strike action, walking out on Friday and Monday, forcing the cancellation of flights.

Any strike action from fire and security staff would also cause cancellations.

Jane Rose, Prospect negotiations officer, said: “Our members don’t want to go on strike, they live in these communities, and they understand the impact action will have on families, friends, local business, and tourism.

“But after months of delay with no progress, they have been left with no option but to take a stand.

“Prospect will be meeting again with Hial in the coming days but unless they move quickly to deliver a meaningful and fair offer on pay and terms and conditions they will create a spring of continual disruption for customers and visitors.”

Strike dates not yet confirmed

Inglis Lyon, HIAL Managing Director, said: “Prospect Union has confirmed that airport fire service and security members have voted in favour of industrial action.

“However, Prospect has not confirmed dates for industrial action, and we will provide an update once confirmation is received.

“We continue to explore different options to resolve the issue and will meet this week with the trade unions to discuss a revised proposal.”