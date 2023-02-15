Fire and security staff at Dundee Airport vote for strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fire and security staff at Dundee Airport vote for strike

By Matteo Bell
February 15 2023, 11.58am Updated: February 15 2023, 12.18pm
Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fire and security staff at Dundee Airport have voted to strike over a pay dispute with Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Members of Prospect – a union which supports engineers, scientists, managers and specialists – voted in favour of the industrial action on Tuesday.

It comes after staff at the airport rejected a 5% pay rise in October.

Unite members at Dundee Airport already planning strike

Prospect members at all 11 Hial airports will take part in the action but it is not yet known which dates strikes will be held.

In Tuesday’s vote, 71% of members backed strike action.

Unite members at the airport already plan to take their own strike action, walking out on Friday and Monday, forcing the cancellation of flights.

Image shows a plane landing at Dundee Airport.
Flights could be cancelled due to the strike action. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Any strike action from fire and security staff would also cause cancellations.

Jane Rose, Prospect negotiations officer, said: “Our members don’t want to go on strike, they live in these communities, and they understand the impact action will have on families, friends, local business, and tourism.

“But after months of delay with no progress, they have been left with no option but to take a stand.

“Prospect will be meeting again with Hial in the coming days but unless they move quickly to deliver a meaningful and fair offer on pay and terms and conditions they will create a spring of continual disruption for customers and visitors.”

Strike dates not yet confirmed

Inglis Lyon, HIAL Managing Director, said: “Prospect Union has confirmed that airport fire service and security members have voted in favour of industrial action.

“However, Prospect has not confirmed dates for industrial action, and we will provide an update once confirmation is received.

“We continue to explore different options to resolve the issue and will meet this week with the trade unions to discuss a revised proposal.”

