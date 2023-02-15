4-time Scottish champion Kelly Schafer from Montrose to make curling history at Canadian national championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

4-time Scottish champion Kelly Schafer from Montrose to make curling history at Canadian national championships

By Eric Nicolson
February 15 2023, 12.00pm
Kelly Schafer.
Kelly Schafer.

Kelly Wood is steeped in Scottish curling.

There isn’t a national title worth winning that hasn’t been ticked off.

Her list of achievements stretches into double figures and takes in four women’s, three mixed team, one mixed doubles and three juniors.

No Scot can get close to Eve Muirhead in terms of domestic success but Kelly is certainly in the conversation when it comes to next best.

Seven world or European medals (a gold in the latter) and selection for three Olympic Games further enhances the Montrose athlete’s entitlement to be regarded as a great of the sport in this country.

And now she is about to break new ground (beyond the reach of even Eve) and become the first curler to compete in the Scottish and Canadian championships.

Kelly has lived in Canada for over a decade, after marrying the local mayor and making a life for herself in Swift Current with husband Jerrod and son Darby.

The fact that for the vast majority of that time she hasn’t been a Canadian citizen has restricted her curling opportunities, with an injury to Anna Sloan in the build-up to the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics opening up an unexpected window to compete at the top of the sport for a few months.

At 41, Kelly isn’t about to throw herself into the life of a full-time athlete again.

But citizenship has been secured at last and she’s made curling history by putting it to good use as part of a new team which won the Saskatchewan Provincials, progressing to the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, British Columbia, which begin on Friday.

‘Been there, done that’

“I did think this level of curling was in the past for me,” said Kelly, who started playing the game under the chandeliers of the now closed Letham Grange ice rink. “Not that I ever wanted it to be.

“When I first moved over I wanted to be able to play so I pleaded with Curling Canada to accept residency rather than citizenship.

“They wouldn’t do it.

“That’s why when Eve called me in 2017 to get me back in for a bit when Anna was injured it was an easy decision because I wasn’t getting any closer to competing in Canada apart from in mixed.

“In ’17 or ’18 I was really close to getting my citizenship but the government changed the rules and extended it by another year.

“In 2019, which was my first year of being eligible as a citizen, I put together a team and we didn’t make the play-offs.

“I’d resigned myself to thinking ‘been there, done that’. I’d had more wonderful experiences in curling than anybody could wish for.

“I was just going to play locally. That would be good enough.

“But in the winter one of the girls from Robyn Silvernagle’s old team called and said ‘look, do you fancy entering provincials and see how it goes?’

“It takes me two hours just to get to a major city and the girls I play with just now are four or five hours away from me.

“In Scotland it’s so much easier to get together to practice and play.

“I wouldn’t have done it with just anybody but I knew that Robyn was a really good shot-maker.

“We entered what’s called ‘the last chance’ competition. There were no expectations on us but we won it.

“Applying for citizenship was purely for curling – that was the main driver. There was nothing else that I practically needed.

“I’m glad I pursued it.”

Saltire swapped for Maple Leaf

Scotland v Canada is as competitive a rivalry as you’ll find in curling.

The granting of citizenship and being officially Canadian in curling terms hasn’t given Kelly any need to start wrestling with torn allegiances as far as her homeland is concerned.

Well, not yet.

“I suppose it is kind of weird but I’m not looking at it like that right now even though I know other people will,” said Kelly, whose Canadian twang softens as a half-hour chat progresses.

“For me it’s just curling.

“Having said that, if something bizarre happened and we won and all of a sudden I’m wearing a Canada jersey that would be a different story!”

Kelly added: “For our provincials we were the last to qualify but third in the betting because people knew who we were as curlers.

“This is another level.

“The nationals in Canada is the equivalent of the Worlds in terms of spectators, calibre of teams and the number of teams who can win.

“We’re going up against Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes and so many other strong teams.

“We’re ranked 13th but I guess you never know.

Kelly competing against Jennifer Jones in Scotland back in 2005.

“Everything I achieved back home does feel like a different lifetime and it has been cool to have a reason to kind of look back and think ‘yeah, I did quite a lot’.

“Remembering things like the first time I played against Eve, the first time I played with her and going up against the likes of Jackie (Lockhart) and Rhona (Martin).

“Curling Canada sent through some biographies the other day that you have to check.

“The girls were laughing because mine was so big.

“There were umpteen Europeans, Worlds and Scottish. Robyn was like ‘I didn’t even know you went to three Olympics’.

“My mum is coming out for this tournament. She used to travel to so many events to watch myself and my sister.

“She must have thought she was finished with all this as well!”

Never say never for Eve

Talking of things coming to an end – or rather, things not actually coming to an end – Kelly believes retirement isn’t necessarily final for Britain’s 2022 Olympic gold medal skip and most decorated curler.

She said: “The last time I spoke to Eve she was heading to Perth Super League!

“I was where Eve was, thinking ‘enough is enough, I need a break and a new balance in my life’.

“But curling does give you an opportunity to return.

Kelly (far right) and Eve Muirhead (far left) at the 2010 Olympics.

“Look at Glenn Howard, for example, who was our coach at PyeongChang. He just walked his provincials and is pushing 60.

“It’s a unique sport. Yes, fitness is very important – more so than it used to be.

“But in curling sometimes you get players who have that shot-making ability. They’re different to the ones who could work on the ice, day in and day out but would never quite have it.

“Eve is one of those who have a special ability. If she decided to come back in even 10 years, I’m pretty sure she could wipe the floor.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Other sports

The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
New 'world-class' golf course development at St Andrews' Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead
2
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
The Scotland camp is a happy one. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland can't afford to get caught up in 'backing up the win'…
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area.
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission
Former Dundee FC chief Harry MacLean is taking on a unique charity challenge with Dundee Stars. Here he is pictured with Stars forward Toms Rutkis.
Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity…
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
10
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with club ambitions as Dundee-born US baseball star honoured
Dumfries will host the Scottish Curling Championships. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Canadian national curling championships are as big as ever but Scottish event…

Most Read

1
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
2
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
3
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife…
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor
7
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
8
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
9
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
10
Glenwood shopping precinct where the slabs went missing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility

More from The Courier

Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland
Finn Russell (left) and head coach Gregor Townsend in conversation during last year's Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated...
The proposals are part of plans to build 700 houses in Scone
Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed
Alex Salmond said Nicola Sturgeon left office without a clear independence strategy. Image: PA.
Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital

Editor's Picks

Most Commented