Andy Kirk hopes to keep building Brechin City fanbase by achieving Highland League success

City boss delighted with fan backing as almost 1,000 turned out for his title-chasing side's five-goal thrashing of Fraserburgh on Wednesday.

By Ewan Smith
Kieran Inglis and Euan Spark greet Brechin City fans after their win over Fraserburgh. Image: Brechin City FC.
Kieran Inglis and Euan Spark greet Brechin City fans after their win over Fraserburgh. Image: Brechin City FC.

Andy Kirk wants to play his part in building Brechin City’s fanbase – whilst achieving the ultimate goal of bouncing back to the SPFL.

City welcomed their biggest crowd of the season for the 5-0 win over Fraserburgh on Wednesday, with 951 at Glebe Park.

That impressive turnout came on the back of a cut-price incentive for season ticket holders across Angus to watch the game. 

The sound of the drum-beating young team provided a constant backdrop noise as Brechin entice the next generation of supporter to watch them play.

Around 500 fans are expected to travel to Buckie Thistle on April 22nd for what increasingly looks like a title decider.

And Brechin boss Kirk is delighted with the way the fanbase is increasing.

“Our support has been growing at home and away,” said Kirk.

“The numbers we’re getting at away games is impressive.

“Our fans are making a big effort to travel long distances to support the team.

“We feel like we have to give them something back, something to shout about.

“The more we can get into Glebe Park, the greater the noise there is and the more it lifts the players.

“Ask any player, even opposition teams, they’ll tell you the atmosphere is very good at Brechin. It’s good to play in.

“The club is trying to grow a fanbase and tap into the next generation of supporter.

Brechin City are inspiring their next generation of fans. Image: Brechin City FC.

“Young fans are turning up in numbers, banging their drums and singing.

“They are also watching a team that is playing good football and winning games.

“That’s an additional pressure on the players. They need to perform to encourage our supporters to keep coming back.”

Andy Kirk backs players to handle Highland League title pressure

Meanwhile, Kirk insists his side can handle the title pressure.

City will claim the championship if they win their final three games against Clachnacuddin, Keith and Buckie.

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

Kirk added: “There has to be a belief in the dressing room that we can get over the line.

“You don’t get a performance and a result like that against Fraserburgh if the confidence isn’t there.

“If we are successful then it will be down to the players and the belief they have shown through the season.

“You need to be able to thrive under pressure.

“The higher up you go the higher up the pressure is.

Botti Biabi celebrates with Fraser MacLeod as Brechin City win comfortably against Fraserburgh. Image; Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.

“The more supporters you get in the door, the more expectation levels lift.

“More pressure comes with higher expectation.

“And to win things you need to deal with that pressure. My players are up to it.”

