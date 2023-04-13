George Duncan: Former Dundee Mecca bingo and Valentine’s worker dies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Duncan, who worked worked for some of Dundee’s most prominent companies, has died aged 79.

He spent nearly three decades in the lithographic department of Valentine’s card makers and printers, had a spell at Keiller’s jam and confectionery factory followed by two decades at Mecca Bingo in Douglasfield.

A keen sportsman in his youth, George was a dedicated follower of Dundee United and a bowler in his later years.

He was born on April 14 1943 to George Duncan, an electrician at the docks, and his wife, Georgina, an auxiliary nurse.

The family home was at 21a Park Avenue, Dundee, and George was educated at St Patrick’s Primary School followed by St Michael’s Secondary School.

Much of his childhood was spent playing football in Baxter Park, visiting the many picture houses near his home and helping his father with the racing pigeons he kept on his allotment off Ferry Road. He also had a Saturday job making sausages in the butcher shop in Park Avenue and delivering orders by bicycle.

When he left school, he worked for a period in the then Old Bank Bar at 25-27 Murraygate and had a spell as a projectionist at the Vic cinema in Victoria Road.

George worked on the bakery side in Keiller’s factory for a couple of years before starting work in Valentine’s lithographic department on Kingsway in 1965.

He met his future wife, Isabella Campbell while the two were skating at the ice rink one Wednesday afternoon and they married at Trinity Church, Dundee, on January 30 1965, the day of Winston Churchill’s funeral.

The couple went to have four of a family; Gordon, Scott and twins Andrew and Gillian.

George ran many half-marathons, full marathons and was a committed blood donor.

After he was made redundant in 1993 after 28 years at Valentine’s he worked for bakers Goodfellow and Steven before spending more than 20 years working at Mecca Bingo.

His daughter, Gillian, said: “My father was a hard worker all his life; a jack-of-all-trades who took enjoyment in helping people.

“He was equally happy in his own company, watching sports, particularly wrestling, football and rugby, but was sociable and enjoyed company.

“He wanted to reach 80 years of age but sadly missed it and the celebration of his life will take place on his birthday, April 14 at Dundee crematorium and a donation to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland can be made at the service.”

