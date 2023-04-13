George Duncan: Former Dundee Mecca bingo and Valentine’s worker dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

George Duncan: Former Dundee Mecca bingo and Valentine’s worker dies

A keen sportsman in his youth, George was a dedicated follower of Dundee United and a bowler in his later years.

By Chris Ferguson
George Duncan, who worked worked for some of Dundee’s most prominent companies, has died aged 79.

He spent nearly three decades in the lithographic department of Valentine’s card makers and printers, had a spell at Keiller’s jam and confectionery factory followed by two decades at Mecca Bingo in Douglasfield.

A keen sportsman in his youth, George was a dedicated follower of Dundee United and a bowler in his later years.

He was born on April 14 1943 to George Duncan, an electrician at the docks, and his wife, Georgina, an auxiliary nurse.

The family home was at 21a Park Avenue, Dundee, and George was educated at St Patrick’s Primary School followed by St Michael’s Secondary School.

Much of his childhood was spent playing football in Baxter Park, visiting the many picture houses near his home and helping his father with the racing pigeons he kept on his allotment off Ferry Road. He also had a Saturday job making sausages in the butcher shop in Park Avenue and delivering orders by bicycle.

When he left school, he worked for a period in the then Old Bank Bar at 25-27 Murraygate and had a spell as a projectionist at the Vic cinema in Victoria Road.

George worked on the bakery side in Keiller’s factory for a couple of years before starting work in Valentine’s lithographic department on Kingsway in 1965.

He met his future wife, Isabella Campbell while the two were skating at the ice rink one Wednesday afternoon and they married at Trinity Church, Dundee, on January 30 1965, the day of Winston Churchill’s funeral.

The couple went to have four of a family; Gordon, Scott and twins Andrew and Gillian.

George ran many half-marathons, full marathons and was a committed blood donor.

After he was made redundant in 1993 after 28 years at Valentine’s he worked for bakers Goodfellow and Steven before spending more than 20 years working at Mecca Bingo.

His daughter, Gillian, said: “My father was a hard worker all his life; a jack-of-all-trades who took enjoyment in helping people.

“He was equally happy in his own company, watching sports, particularly wrestling, football and rugby, but was sociable and enjoyed company.

“He wanted to reach 80 years of age but sadly missed it and the celebration of his life will take place on his birthday, April 14 at Dundee crematorium and a donation to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland can be made at the service.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

