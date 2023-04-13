Humza Yousaf’s sister forced to come off Twitter after seeing attacks on brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf’s sister forced to come off Twitter after seeing attacks on brother

Faiza Yousaf says she finds it difficult to restrain herself when she sees people writing abuse about her brother online.

By Rachel Amery
Humza Yousaf at Arbroath Harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf at Arbroath Harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The sister of First Minister Humza Yousaf has revealed she was forced to come off Twitter after seeing the barrage of abuse her brother receives.

Faiza Yousaf said she finds it “hard to restrain myself” after seeing the attacks directed towards the new first minister on social media.

Dundee’s Mr Yousaf has now been in the top job for two weeks, and has faced a number of challenges in his first few days in charge.

However his sister Ms Yousaf says it is difficult for her to separate Mr Yousaf the politician with Mr Yousaf, her younger brother.

‘I wanted to say something’

Speaking to STV’s Scotland Tonight, Ms Yousaf said she was shaken after overhearing hospital staff mocking her brother.

She said: “I was recently in the hospital for a hospital appointment with my mum, and was walking through and I heard the sort of porters talking amongst each other.

“And one of them said, ‘yeah, you know, useless Yousaf’.

“I wanted to say something to that but I was like, well, they’re entitled to their opinion about someone.

“He’s a public figure.”

She then spoke to her brother, which helped to “settle” her.

Ms Yousaf added: “He was able to almost laugh it off, like ‘how unfortunate Yousaf goes with useless’.

“If he’s able to be quite relaxed and not take these remarks so to heart, that kind of helps me.”

‘It’s something that is quite difficult for me’

However she said she has been forced to come off Twitter because of the level of attacks Mr Yousaf experiences.

Ms Yousaf said: “It’s sort of hard to restrain myself and appreciate that there’s no point in arguing with people on social media or saying anything.

“There’s been the odd thing where I’ve come on but it doesn’t do me any good.

Humza Yousaf is the new first minister. Image: PA.

“It’s something that is quite difficult for me – to separate out the politician from the brother.

“So for me, Humza is Humza.

“He’s my little brother and the two are kinda meshed together, whereas when I see things online, it’s quite hard to separate.

“That’s not my little brother they’re attacking.”

‘Humza has experienced it for years’

Previously Mr Yousaf’s wife, Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla, told The Courier there was an “underbelly of racism” in Scotland.

She said when she has expressed her own experience of racist discrimination, the response is further discrimination and hate.

First Minister Humza Yousaf with wife Councillor Nadia El-Nakla and stepdaughter and daughter Amal. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Ms El-Nakla said: “Humza has experienced it for years and what he faces is disgusting.

“We have had emails saying our house deserves to be firebombed and the kids burned in the car.

“When my daughter got her baby box we put it on Twitter and someone wrote back saying she deserves to be drowned.

“I felt sad for that person – what kind of black heart do they have to type that?

“What bothers me is the hidden, veiled racism and it has made me determined to speak out.”

