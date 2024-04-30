Fire service says it needs £60m per year to address modern-day risks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fire service says it needs £60m per year to address modern-day risks

By Press Association
The service must be able to tackle evolving risks, the fire chief said (SFRS/PA)
The service must be able to tackle evolving risks, the fire chief said (SFRS/PA)

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) needs increased funding in order to address modern-day risks such as climate change, bosses have said.

Stuart Stevens, deputy chief officer for the SFRS, says the organisation needs £60 million a year from the Scottish Government in order to fulfil its role.

It comes as the SFRS launched its Strategic Service Review on Tuesday, which will hear from the public on areas where they believe the force can be improved.

Speaking at McDonald Road Fire Station in Edinburgh, Mr Stevens said the review aims to “deliver an ambitious vision for SFRS that provides a modern, sustainable fire and rescue service for communities for Scotland”.

He said: “The big part of that is to ensure that we are addressing the emerging risk within Scotland and recognise that the risk in Scotland has changed, and as such SFRS needs to change in order to make sure that we can address that risk”.

Issues faced by the SFRS includes an ageing estate, with two-thirds of it being more than 30 years old.

Fourteen fire stations also have issues with Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) panels, and have had temporary supports installed to reinforce roofing.

Additionally, more than half of its 356 fire stations are deemed to be in a poor or bad condition.

Mr Stevens said there are no changes planned at this stage, and no current plans to close any of the stations, but they will consider the responses to the review and go from there.

He said risks faced by fire crews have changed in recent years, citing increased issues as a result of climate change, and said the SFRS must change in order to handle evolving risks in Scotland.

The fire chief said: “At the moment we’re looking at everything across the organisation.

“Risk in Scotland has changed. Things like shipyards, coalmines and heavy industry are no longer there, some of our fire station footprint was placed around about those types of risks.

“So risk has changed, and there’s emerging risks in terms of the impacts and effects of climate change which we are seeing much more readily at the moment, and incidents of climate change are becoming much more severe and much more frequent and we only have to look at last year in terms of things like storm Babet in the north-east of Scotland, and quite significant wildfires have happened in the north as well.

“This is really about changing the service in order to meet those risks, so fundamentally it’s about having the right people in the right place at the right time”.

In the last 20 years, the SFRS has reduced house fires by more than 50% – which Mr Stevens says the force can reduce even more if it changes its approach.

He also wants crews to have better training and equipment in order to deal with risks more effectively.

Mr Stevens said: “Whilst we welcome the increased funding that we’ve had from the Scottish Government this year, we believe that we need 60 million per year in order to address our capital backlogs”.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown said: “The emergencies that the SFRS respond to have changed significantly over the years. Partly as a result of an emphasis on prevention, house fires in Scotland have decreased by almost half in the past 20 years and the total number of fires is down by 56% in the same period.

“The overall number of incidents that SFRS attends, however, has increased, with climate change presenting more challenges concerning flood risks and wildfires.

“It is right, then, that the SFRS carefully considers how the service should adapt to the changing risks to ensure it is as effective and efficient as possible and that firefighters are in the right place at the right time.

“I would encourage everyone to engage with SFRS and complete their online survey asking the public what they need from their fire service and where they think resources should be prioritised.

“Whatever changes may be considered by SFRS in the future, I have absolute faith that the safety of our communities will remain steadfastly the service’s top priority.”