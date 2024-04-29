Perthshire SNP MSP John Swinney considering bid to replace Humza Yousaf

Perthshire MSP John Swinney says he is considering a run to replace Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and first minister.

Speaking in London after Mr Yousaf announced his resignation, Mr Swinney said he was giving “very careful consideration” after being “overwhelmed” by requests from colleagues to stand.

The former deputy first minister refused to rule himself into the race definitively, saying: “I am giving that issue very active consideration. It’s likely I’ll have more to say that in the days to come.

“I have got lots of things to think about. There’s the whole question of my family. I have to make sure I do the right thing by my family, they are precious to me.

“And I have to do the right thing by my party and my country.”

The Courier understands a number of senior SNP figures have spoken with Mr Swinney directly in the last day or so urging him to consider taking over.

A senior party source said Mr Swinney would have huge support as a candidate who can unite the party and deliver on people’s priorities

“John holds respect across the chamber and is a serious politician for serious times,” they said.

The party’s current depute leader Keith Brown has already endorsed Mr Swinney.

He said: “We now need experience, engagement and unity, and I very much hope that John Swinney will put himself forward.”

Asked about the end of the Bute House Agreement that prompted Mr Yousaf’s resignation, Mr Swinney said there was “quite clearly strains” in the deal between the Greens and the SNP.

But he added: “It’s important that these issues are considered carefully. I spent a large amount of time in government doing exactly that in the past.

“It’s important those are the values that are brought to how we deal with other political parties, particularly now the SNP will be a minority government.

“The Scottish Government in the years ahead will have to find agreement with people of other persuasions. You can’t pass a budget without a majority in parliament.”

