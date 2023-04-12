6 issues that have rocked SNP leader Humza Yousaf in just two weeks as first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

6 issues that have rocked SNP leader Humza Yousaf in just two weeks as first minister

The new first minister has already endured some huge setbacks and he is only two weeks into his reign as SNP leader.

First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie
By Justin Bowie

New First Minister Humza Yousaf has already endured some huge setbacks just two weeks into his reign.

From a high-profile arrest to signs disenchanted voters are deserting the party, he has faced a tough start to life as SNP leader.

Nicola Sturgeon resigned as FM on Wednesday February 15, with Mr Yousaf sworn in on Wednesday March 29.

Here are six moments that have rocked the former health, justice and transport secretary, and the SNP, since he took charge.

1 – Peter Murrell arrested

The arrest of Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell thrust lingering questions over the SNP’s finances into the national spotlight last week.

Former party chief Mr Murrell was taken into custody by police for 11 hours on April 5 before later being released without charge.

A tent was erected outside his home while officers searched for clues inside. Police were also sent to the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh.

Former SNP Chief Peter Murrell and ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

Ex-First Minister Ms Sturgeon denied she had any prior knowledge of her husband’s arrest and it’s understood she was still at home when officers arrived.

It later emerged police had also reportedly seized a luxury campervan worth more than £100,000 from Mr Murrell’s mother’s Fife home.

Police are continuing to investigate the spending of £600,000 donated to the SNP which had been set aside for independence campaigning.

Prior to Mr Yousaf’s victory in the leadership campaign, Mr Murrell had resigned from his role as party chief in the midst of a row over membership numbers.

2 – The big Sturgeon dilemma

For years Ms Sturgeon remained the central figure within the SNP and she was seen as pivotal to their enduring electoral success.

She had been leader since the referendum in 2014, and served as Alex Salmond’s deputy for a decade before taking on the top job.

But already senior party insiders are seeking to distance her from the campaign to secure independence following her husband’s arrest.

Former SNP party leader Nicola Sturgeon.
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

One serving MP claimed the former minister acted “like a deity” when she was in charge.

When Mr Yousaf ran for the top job he pitched himself as the continuity candidate who would carry forward Ms Sturgeon’s legacy.

However, he admitted last week there were clear problems with how the SNP was being governed while she was leader.

3 – ‘No auditors’ revelation

Further questions over the SNP’s money management are being asked after it emerged the party’s auditors quit around six months ago.

Mr Yousaf confirmed accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael resigned in October, but the party did not disclose this at the time.

Speaking at an event in Leith, he told STV: “They resigned last year.

“I think it was in and about October last year.

“But the fact that we don’t have auditors in place is one of the major priorities.

“You can imagine when I found that out, being the party leader, the party is quickly looking to secure another auditor.”

He added: “It’s certainly problematic, I won’t deny that at all.”

4 – Disastrous polling

Turmoil which has engulfed the SNP ever since Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation has had a clear impact on fed-up voters.

The party swept Labour off the map at Westminster in Scotland eight years ago, but polls have indicated the tide is shifting back.

A Savanta poll at the end of March put Labour just 6% behind the SNP, a result which would see them win numerous seats.

Another poll from Redfield & Winton, which came out last week, put the gap between the two parties at just 3% in a Westminster vote.

If that unfolded in an election, Anas Sarwar’s party could end up with more Scottish MPs than the SNP, which would have been unthinkable months ago.

In a separate question, Redfield & Winton found the SNP would only get 38% of constituency votes in a Holyrood vote, and just 30% in the regional list.

5 – Mike Russell remarks

Veteran former SNP minister Mike Russell stepped in as the SNP’s interim chief after Mr Murrell quit.

But already his remarks since taking office have shone a light on Mr Yousaf’s mammoth task in managing the party while trying to deliver independence.

SNP veteran Mike Russell.
SNP veteran Mike Russell.

Ms Sturgeon found herself at a dead end in attempts to secure a second referendum and little will be different for her successor.

In a bombshell claim, Mr Russell admitted the party was enduring its biggest crisis for 50 years.

He also admitted achieving independence anytime soon is unlikely.

He told The Herald: “I don’t think independence can be secured right now; we need to work towards some coordinated campaigning.

“But I think this is achievable. My main focus is how we can create a new Yes movement that allows for different visions but conducted in an atmosphere of mutual trust.”

On working with Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, he proposed having “a positive dialogue based on mutual respect”.

New leader of the SNP party, Humza Yousaf.
First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Of the new FM, Mr Russell added: “I’ll do as much as I can, but it’s true that the last few weeks have been pretty wearing.

“All I can do is put my trust in working with others to get it right.

“Like it or not, the party has chosen Humza to do this and I want to help him in that as much as I can.

“Parties and institutions are fallible. In a sense though, it’s a case of ‘The King is Dead, Long Live the King’. That’s the way it’s got to be.”

6 – Calls for a re-run

That Mr Murrell’s arrest came after the SNP leadership election ended may be as much of a relief as it is a headache for Mr Yousaf.

The first minister was backed by the weight of many senior party figures and only narrowly defeated Kate Forbes when push came to shove.

The three SNP leadership candidates, from left, Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes.
The three SNP leadership candidates. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Veteran Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil said Mr Murrell being taken into custody could have had a “material impact” on the end result.

He even astonishingly questioned whether the arrest had been delayed so Ms Sturgeon could quit and be replaced.

Mr MacNeil told The Sunday Mail: “Humza could be a great leader, he could be grand, but it’s not about who won.

“It’s about the legitimacy of the process and getting the SNP back to being a democratic party that genuinely listens to and includes its members, its branches, its associations, in the running of things.

“I think there is a very strong ­argument for rerunning the election. It definitely needs to be discussed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
2
Broomhall House.
Jessie’s Kitchen premises in Broughty Ferry goes on sale for £900k
3
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Dundee police officer escapes punishment for harassing colleague for nine months
4
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Man, 80, dies after Fife crash
5
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
6
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Cameron Rae: Mum grateful for support but ‘still numb’ after Perth death
7
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan.
Councillors back £150m affordable homes plan for Fife amid record homeless levels
8
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Mystery over death of huge python recovered from Broughty Ferry beach
9
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street
10
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Jim Goodwin slams 'disgraceful' Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee…
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh…
V&A Dundee
Pigeons roosting at V&A Dundee shot by pest control
2
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Wednesday court round-up — Cigarettes and alcohol
The former Victoria Linen Works will become a new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Scotland's last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Levenmouth roadworks will end soon.
End in sight for Levenmouth roads misery as Bawbee Bridge and Methilhill works to…
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee's title…
Humza Yousaf has endured some tough tests as SNP leader already. Image: PA.
Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]