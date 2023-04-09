Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’

Officers are said to have confiscated the state-of-the-art vehicle, which retails at around £110,000, from outside 92-year-old Margaret Murrell's home in Dunfermline.

By Derek Healey
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell

Police probing SNP fraud claims have reportedly seized a luxury motorhome from a house in Fife belonging to Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law.

Officers are said to have confiscated the state-of-the-art vehicle, which retails at around £110,000, from outside 92-year-old Margaret Murrell’s home in Dunfermline.

Ms Murrell is the mother of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

Pictures show the campervan is an iSmove, made by brand Niesmann + Bischoff, whose catchphrase is: “Breaking all the rules.”

The Mail on Sunday reports the swoop came on Wednesday morning just minutes after officers arrested Mr Murrell.

Officers also spent the day searching the Glasgow home Mr Murrell shares with Ms Sturgeon, along with party headquarters in Edinburgh.

Officers from Police Scotland at the home of former chief executive Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Glasgow. Image: PA

Police Scotland said it would not comment further on the ongoing investigation.

An SNP spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation.

“The SNP has been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.”

Police investigation continues

Mr Murrell’s arrest came as police investigate the spending of around £600,000 which was earmarked for an independence campaign.

He was released later on Wednesday pending further investigation.

The situation has been described by SNP president Mike Russell as the party’s biggest crisis in 50 years.

Police officers at the headquarters of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in Edinburgh. Image: PA

On Saturday, Ms Sturgeon spoke publicly for the first time since her husband’s arrest, addressing reporters outside her home.

In a short statement, she said the last few days had been “obviously difficult” and that she would “fully co-operate” with the investigation.

She said Mr Murrell is home but “not able to say anything” about his arrest while the inquiry continues.

“Again, that’s not necessarily a matter of choice. That’s just the nature of this,” she added.

Getting ‘on with life’

The Glasgow Southside MSP said she intends to “get on with life and my job, as you would expect me to”.

Earlier, it emerged that the accountancy firm which had audited the SNP’s books for more than a decade had resigned.

Johnston Carmichael informed the party of the decision before Mr Murrell’s arrest.

The party’s treasurer is now seeking another auditor in order to comply with Electoral Commission rules.

