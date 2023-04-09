Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police probing SNP fraud claims have reportedly seized a luxury motorhome from a house in Fife belonging to Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law.

Officers are said to have confiscated the state-of-the-art vehicle, which retails at around £110,000, from outside 92-year-old Margaret Murrell’s home in Dunfermline.

Ms Murrell is the mother of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

Pictures show the campervan is an iSmove, made by brand Niesmann + Bischoff, whose catchphrase is: “Breaking all the rules.”

The Mail on Sunday reports the swoop came on Wednesday morning just minutes after officers arrested Mr Murrell.

Officers also spent the day searching the Glasgow home Mr Murrell shares with Ms Sturgeon, along with party headquarters in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said it would not comment further on the ongoing investigation.

An SNP spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation.

“The SNP has been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.”

Police investigation continues

Mr Murrell’s arrest came as police investigate the spending of around £600,000 which was earmarked for an independence campaign.

He was released later on Wednesday pending further investigation.

The situation has been described by SNP president Mike Russell as the party’s biggest crisis in 50 years.

On Saturday, Ms Sturgeon spoke publicly for the first time since her husband’s arrest, addressing reporters outside her home.

In a short statement, she said the last few days had been “obviously difficult” and that she would “fully co-operate” with the investigation.

She said Mr Murrell is home but “not able to say anything” about his arrest while the inquiry continues.

“Again, that’s not necessarily a matter of choice. That’s just the nature of this,” she added.

Getting ‘on with life’

The Glasgow Southside MSP said she intends to “get on with life and my job, as you would expect me to”.

Earlier, it emerged that the accountancy firm which had audited the SNP’s books for more than a decade had resigned.

Johnston Carmichael informed the party of the decision before Mr Murrell’s arrest.

The party’s treasurer is now seeking another auditor in order to comply with Electoral Commission rules.