Members honoured as Longforgan opens centenary bowling season

Kath McLean, ladies captain, and Willie Tod, past president, were invited to throw the first jack of the club's special year

By Chris Ferguson
Kath McLean, ladies captain, and Willie Tod, past president, were invited to throw the first jack of the club's special year

Just over a century ago, a huge effort took place in Longforgan to raise money to open a new bowling green.

One of the largest events was a September gala in 1922 which was opened by Lord Provost Spence of Dundee and which attracted many visitors from the city.

In his speech, the Lord Provost stressed that bowls was no longer an old man’s game and made an additional plea for women to be admitted as members.

Just over a century on, Longforgan Bowling Club opened its centenary season on Saturday by honouring two long-standing members.

Kath McLean, ladies captain, and Willie Tod, past president, were invited to throw the first jack of the club's special year.

Wullie Tod throws the first jack of the centenary season of Longforgan Bowling Club. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Throughout the 2023 season, Longforgan will stage celebratory matches with visiting clubs from, Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

There will be a summer barbecue, a karaoke evening and residents who have never tried bowls will be invited to play.

Before the present green was opened, games had been played on the lawns of Castle Huntly.

At the 1922 gala £150 (£6800) in today’s money was raised. The village was adorned in bunting and pipers from Dundee Pipe Band performed.

Committee members of Longforgan Bowling Club at the start of the centenary season. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Notable families from the area were in attendance including the Hon. Master of Kinnaird and the Hon. Mrs Kinnaird.

Our report of time described her wearing a “smart wrap coat of navy gaberdine and black crinoline hat wreathed in feathers and black lace”.

Charles JG Paterson of Castle Huntly provided land next to the public hall for the creation of the bowling green and also made a “handsome” cash donation.

The original turf for the green came from Castle Huntly policies.

How The Courier reported fundraising for Longforgan Bowling Club in 1922.

Looking ahead to the club’s centenary year, president Robin Gawn, said: “The club committee are committed to growing our membership and the modernisation of the club facilities both for members but also for the use of local residents and community groups.

“Membership at the club has increased in all categories but it is especially exciting to have established a junior section at the club with 12 junior members playing after just one season .

“The modernisation of the club has already started with a new lawnmower purchased courtesy of National Lottery funding and a new kitchen roof and refurbished kitchen.

“The club and its members are looking forward to a successful bowling season on this their centenary year.”

