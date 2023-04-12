Broughty Ferry woman fears she will never regain full use of shoulder after beach accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry woman fears she will never regain full use of shoulder after beach accident

Jane Begg slipped on a slipway entrance to Broughty Ferry beach and fractured a bone in her shoulder joint.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Jane Begg fractured her shoulder during an accident on Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Jane Begg fractured her shoulder during an accident on Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A 75-year-old Broughty Ferry woman who fell on a beach slipway fears she will never regain proper use of her shoulder.

Jane Begg slipped on a ramp entrance to the beach which follows on from steps leading down from Broughty Ferry Nature Reserve to the shore.

Jane, of Esplanade, says the steep ramp was dry when she slipped and “smashed” her shoulder off the concrete before landing on the sand.

She said: “I couldn’t move because the pain was so bad. My friend called an ambulance and it took three paramedics to lift me to my feet.

“I’m lucky it wasn’t my head.”

Jane was treated at Ninewells Hospital for a fractured proximal humerus – the ball joint in the shoulder – and still wears a sling most of the time, nearly two months after the accident.

“I had to sleep sitting up in a chair for a month,” she said.

Jane Begg fell on a slipway to Broughty Ferry beach and fractured her shoulder joint in the accident. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I can’t drive because the pain is too much and I can only lift my left arm to shoulder height.

“I might never be able to reach up to cupboards or do much more than that.”

The guide dog puppy walker, who has walked 22 dogs in her time, has been unable to take on any more puppies while her injury heals.

She added: “I was depressed at the beginning, I’m just starting to get better now.”

Calls for improvement

The accident took place in February and Jane has been calling on Dundee City Council to make improvements ever since but says she is yet to see action.

With no handrail or grips on the smooth concrete ramp, Jane is concerned further accidents could take place.

The ramp was added last year by the council as a result of falling sand levels on the beach but Jane says it is “too steep” and that dry sand builds up on it, making it slippery.

Jane Begg fell is calling for action from Dundee City Council following her accident at Broughty Ferry Beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She believes that council plans to create new cycle and public foot paths at the top of the entrance will increase the ramp’s usage and has written to officers asking for a handrail to be installed.

After several communications, Jane has managed to secure a meeting with a council officer on Friday to discuss the incident but claims she has been told a handrail is not possible due to corrosion.

In responses sent directly to her from the council officer, Jane says she has been told the only option is signage.

She added: “Putting a sign up is not good enough – it’s dangerous.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “A representative of the council is meeting the resident later this week to discuss the situation and the various alternatives.”

