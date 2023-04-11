Angus United: Brechin City offer rival fans cut-price incentive to back their Highland League title bid

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City have offered a cut-price incentive to Angus rivals Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose to unite behind their Highland League title bid.

Brechin have slashed prices for friends of season ticket holders and loyal supporters of the three other Angus sides for tomorrow’s visit of Fraserburgh to Glebe Park.

Glebe Park season ticket holders can bring a friend for half-price.

To encourage as many supporters along as possible, the Club have introduced a special admission offer for tomorrows match against @FraserburghFC whereby City season ticket holders can bring along a friend for half price (reducing to £5 for adults and £3.50 for concessions). pic.twitter.com/xb9acsnms5 — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) April 11, 2023

The half-price offer is also open to season ticket holders at Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose.

Fans showing their Angus club’s season ticket can watch the Fraserburgh clash at a cost of just £5 for adults and £3.50 for concessions at a cash gate.

And with no other competing games in the area, City chairman Kevin Mackie hopes football fans across the area will take advantage of the vastly reduced prices.

City are four wins away from the Highland League title and Mackie wants to roar the team over the line.

“Our fans have been amazing this year and have really stuck by us,” said Mackie.

“We had 1200 off them across our last two games. The spirit and backing from the fans has been terrific.

“We have our young team singing their hearts out.

“We want to see as many people as possible for our final home game of the Highland League season.

“We’d love to see as many Brechin fans here as possible. Bring a friend to take advantage of the half-price offer.

“But we want to see others here from across Angus.

“We may be neighbours with Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose but it’s a very friendly rivalry.

“We’ll welcome them here for the night.

Kevin Mackie: Brechin City want all Angus clubs to thrive

“Bring your season tickets, get a half-price ticket, enjoy some Easter sunshine and hopefully we can entertain you for 90 minutes.

“Most people want to see all teams in Angus succeeding.

“The other clubs have been very supportive and we want Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose to thrive too.

“You only need to look at the Arbroath model to see what can be done.

“The more people we have at Glebe on Wednesday, the bigger the lift our players will get.

“They are fully focused on four cup finals that will determine our season.

“Win them all and we’ve won the league but none will be easy.

“That’s why we have to take it one game at a time, starting with Fraserburgh.”