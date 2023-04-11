Angus United: Brechin City offer rival fans cut-price incentive to back their Highland League title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Angus United: Brechin City offer rival fans cut-price incentive to back their Highland League title bid

Season ticket holders of all four Angus clubs - Arbroath, Brechin, Forfar and Montrose - have a half-price entry deal for Wednesday's visit of Fraserburgh to Glebe Park.

By Ewan Smith
Kevin Mackie wants fans from all four Angus clubs to unite to back Brechin City. Image: SNS
Kevin Mackie wants fans from all four Angus clubs to unite to back Brechin City. Image: SNS

Brechin City have offered a cut-price incentive to Angus rivals Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose to unite behind their Highland League title bid.

Brechin have slashed prices for friends of season ticket holders and loyal supporters of the three other Angus sides for tomorrow’s visit of Fraserburgh to Glebe Park.

Glebe Park season ticket holders can bring a friend for half-price.

The half-price offer is also open to season ticket holders at Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose.

Fans showing their Angus club’s season ticket can watch the Fraserburgh clash at a cost of just £5 for adults and £3.50 for concessions at a cash gate.

And with no other competing games in the area, City chairman Kevin Mackie hopes football fans across the area will take advantage of the vastly reduced prices.

City are four wins away from the Highland League title and Mackie wants to roar the team over the line.

Kevin Mackie wants the whole of Angus to back his side. Image: Brechin City

“Our fans have been amazing this year and have really stuck by us,” said Mackie.

“We had 1200 off them across our last two games. The spirit and backing from the fans has been terrific.

“We have our young team singing their hearts out.

“We want to see as many people as possible for our final home game of the Highland League season.

“We’d love to see as many Brechin fans here as possible. Bring a friend to take advantage of the half-price offer.

Brechin City fans have backed their cIub superbly well this year. Image: Brechin City FC

“But we want to see others here from across Angus.

“We may be neighbours with Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose but it’s a very friendly rivalry.

“We’ll welcome them here for the night.

Kevin Mackie: Brechin City want all Angus clubs to  thrive

“Bring your season tickets, get a half-price ticket, enjoy some Easter sunshine and hopefully we can entertain you for 90 minutes.

“Most people want to see all teams in Angus succeeding.

“The other clubs have been very supportive and we want Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose to thrive too.

“You only need to look at the Arbroath model to see what can be done.

“The more people we have at Glebe on Wednesday, the bigger the lift our players will get.

Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers and Kevin Mackie says other Angus clubs are following their model. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

“They are fully focused on four cup finals that will determine our season.

“Win them all and we’ve won the league but none will be easy.

“That’s why we have to take it one game at a time, starting with Fraserburgh.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Aziz Behich was superb against the capital club. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Aziz Behich didn't watch Dundee United's nerve-shredding penalty against Hibs as Aussie…
Noel Hunt on the pitch during his Dundee United days.
Former Dundee United star Noel Hunt appointed Reading manager as ex-Dundee boss Alex Rae…
John Mahon. Image: Shutterstock.
VIDEO: Ex-St Johnstone defender John Mahon scores comedy own goal as Sligo Rovers go…
Anthony McDonald (right) celebrates with Brechin City team-mate Grady McGrath. Image: Brechin City FC
Anthony McDonald vows Brechin City will thrive on Highland League title pressure as Angus…
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as…
Masters champion Jon Rahm (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Images: Shutterstock.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer aims to draw inspiration from Jon Rahm's Masters success during…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says clean sheets are the key to Premiership safety
Fletcher captained United on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Steven Fletcher: Dundee United were not fit enough before Jim Goodwin arrived
Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…
A man with a small boy on his shoulders walk throw a rally of independence supporters in Edinburgh.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Since when was independence a question for 'right now'?
John Murray and Mandy Hunter have launched the Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder. Image: King's Live Lounge.
Public urged to get behind £5,000 bid to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy after…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]