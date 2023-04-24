Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’

The male teacher is facing a series of allegations while working at Levenmouth Academy.

By Laura Devlin
Levenmouth Academy. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from Fife

Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…
King Charles III Coronation: Full list of events in Tayside and Fife
'Raging bull' sentenced for knocking out Fife pensioner over child slap claim
Rangers legend Willie Mathieson backs campaign to honour him and Willie Johnston with statue…
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships
Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife
Register for Fife man who sent explicit picture to '13-year-old girl'
New animal enclosures planned as major expansion of Fife Zoo begins
Snakes in a bed and tarantulas in a park - 7 unusual animal stories…

Most Read

1
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels
Mitchell's Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut
Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson's fire
JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster's SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights
2
5 SNP revelations as Dundee-born Westminster chief Stephen Flynn lifts lid on secrecy
PICTURES: Angus Anzac remembrance as nations pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand fallen
Pauline Adamson: Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager dies
They're back! Famous ospreys Harry and Flora return to Alyth - and you can…
Kinross-shire racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell opens up on 'excruciatingly painful' death of Mighty Thunder…
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]