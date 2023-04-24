More than 50 trees lost during vandalism at Perth school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 50 trees have been lost after vandals targeted a school’s polytunnel in Perth.

The head teacher of Fairview School says she is “disappointed” following the vandalism – which was discovered on April 16.

As well as the 50 trees, many plants have been lost with tears also left in the polytunnel.

Head teacher Leigh Verdot says the pupils had spent months working on the garden.

She said: “We are all incredibly disappointed that someone would vandalise the polytunnel and planters at the school.

“The pupils have worked so hard over the last few months growing seeds, watering and looking after them and many of the plants had just been re-potted which took a lot of time and effort.

“Many of the plants, including over 50 trees, have been lost due to the damage caused.

“We were lucky to have received funding for the polytunnel project from Tesco Community Grants, and we were overwhelmed with the support we received from volunteers who gave up their time to help build the poly tunnel and put in paths, raised beds etc.

‘Tragic’ impact on pupils’ education

“This included Perth Rotary Club, community payback team and others.

“The pupils gained so many skills from looking after their plants and learn so much about where their food comes from

“It is an important area of their education and it is tragic that a senseless act of vandalism has taken that away from them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of damage to a poly tunnel at a premises on Oakbank Crescent, around noon on Sunday April 16.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”