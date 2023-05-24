BT gives update on construction of multi-million-pound Dundee offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

BT gives update on construction of multi-million-pound Dundee offices

The state-of the-art new home to 1,000 BT staff is expected to open next year.

By Gavin Harper
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander with delegates on the rooftop of BT's new state-of-the-art Dundee offices. Image: BT.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander with delegates on the rooftop of BT's new state-of-the-art Dundee offices. Image: BT.

Major Dundee employer BT has marked a milestone in the construction of its new multi-million-pound home in the city.

A traditional ‘topping out’ ceremony was held on Wednesday as construction at the Greenmarket site reached its highest point.

Delegates gathered at the top of the five-storey building to commemorate the completion of the rooftop.

Work began at the site last May. The exterior of the building is due to be completed in September this year. Work to fit-out the interior will then begin.

The office, which is expected to open next year, will be home to around 1,000 workers.

The telecoms giant will then vacate offices in Ward Road it has occupied since 1976.

Its new office will be equipped with the latest technology, feature a range of communal and collaborative spaces. It will also include a games area and an in-house coffee shop.

The building will also include EV chargers and a brown roof that will self-vegetate from windblown and bird seed dispersal. That will ensure its impact on the environment will be minimal.

The site will also comprise retail units and student accommodation.

BT investment shows commitment to Dundee

Brent Mathews, BT Group property director, said: “This milestone marks a key step forward in our journey of bringing our colleagues together in the heart of Dundee.

“This investment highlights a significant and long-term commitment to Dundee.

“We want to create an inspiring environment where our colleagues here will be able to deliver the best they can for our customers as we continue the vitally important work of keeping the country connected.”

The BT office development at West Marketgait is currently under construction. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

BT’s commitment to Dundee as a long-term location was announced in 2020 as part of the company’s BT’s Better Workplace Programme.

The programme is described as the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK.

This month, the company reaffirmed its commitment to Dundee despite plans to make up to 50,000 job cuts by the end of the decade.

‘Vote of confidence in our city’

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “This is a huge investment and vote of confidence in our city and BT’s workforce here.

“It’s also another anchor tenant within our city centre, supporting the broader economy.

“I have been keenly following the progress of this building as it rises from what for so long was an undeveloped plot of land.

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council with Barry Cassidy, Scott Smith and Alison MacKenzie from BT on the rooftop of the telecoms giant’s new Dundee home. Image: BT

“The work that has been done in such a relatively short time has been great.

“It is real physical evidence of BT’s endorsement of Dundee as a good place to do business and recruit its present and future workforce.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]