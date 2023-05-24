Ian Lawlor says time at Dundee made him a better goalkeeper as he admits Doncaster return was a ‘no-brainer’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Lawlor says time at Dundee made him a “calmer goalkeeper” and he’s heading back to England an improved player.

The 28-year-old called time on his Dens Park career after two seasons in Scotland.

In that time he only made 16 first-team appearances for the Dark Blues as he struggled to oust regular No 1 Adam Legzdins.

He did, though, show his ability in a short spell between the sticks last season before injury saw him lose his place once more to Legzdins.

Lawlor has now signed for League Two hopefuls Doncaster Rovers.

Thanks to everyone at @DundeeFC over the last few years , to finish on a high was very special I wish you all the best for the future #thedee pic.twitter.com/ZLdUV7fhEK — Ian Lawlor (@Ianlawlor) May 23, 2023

The Irishman won promotion with Rovers back in 2017 as they returned to League One.

He’s hopeful of doing that again under manager Grant McCann and says he is returning to the Eco-Power Stadium a better goalie.

Lawlor told Doncaster’s club media: “I developed in the time that I was up there (at Dundee).

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot. I’ve worked with different coaches and I feel like I’ve learned a lot.

“I feel like a more mature goalkeeper, a calmer goalkeeper.

“I believe in myself.

“And every time I put on the jersey I’ll give 100% for the fans.”

‘No-brainer’

With no appearances since November Lawlor’s departure was not a surprise to many north of the border.

Now he’s keen to get more game time under his belt and is delighted to be back at Doncaster, a move he described as a “no-brainer”.

Manager McCann has also returned to the club after spells with Hull City and Peterborough.

“I did my shoulder and I was out for quite a while but Grant was really good with me,” the 28-year-old said of his first spell at Doncaster.

“I was coming to the end of my contract and he rewarded me with a new deal.

“I said it at the time that I was really thankful for and I’ve never forgot that.

“He showed a lot of faith in me and when the phonecall came from him about coming back, it was the same kind of conversation and it was a no-brainer for me.

“I felt like I had unfinished business with him.”