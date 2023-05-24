Ian Lawlor says time at Dundee made him a better goalkeeper as he admits Doncaster return was a ‘no-brainer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ian Lawlor says time at Dundee made him a better goalkeeper as he admits Doncaster return was a ‘no-brainer’

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the League Two club after his contract at Dens Park came to an end

By George Cran
Ian Lawlor in action for Dundee last season. Image: SNS.

Ian Lawlor says time at Dundee made him a “calmer goalkeeper” and he’s heading back to England an improved player.

The 28-year-old called time on his Dens Park career after two seasons in Scotland.

In that time he only made 16 first-team appearances for the Dark Blues as he struggled to oust regular No 1 Adam Legzdins.

He did, though, show his ability in a short spell between the sticks last season before injury saw him lose his place once more to Legzdins.

Lawlor has now signed for League Two hopefuls Doncaster Rovers.

The Irishman won promotion with Rovers back in 2017 as they returned to League One.

He’s hopeful of doing that again under manager Grant McCann and says he is returning to the Eco-Power Stadium a better goalie.

Lawlor told Doncaster’s club media: “I developed in the time that I was up there (at Dundee).

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot. I’ve worked with different coaches and I feel like I’ve learned a lot.

“I feel like a more mature goalkeeper, a calmer goalkeeper.

“I believe in myself.

“And every time I put on the jersey I’ll give 100% for the fans.”

‘No-brainer’

With no appearances since November Lawlor’s departure was not a surprise to many north of the border.

Now he’s keen to get more game time under his belt and is delighted to be back at Doncaster, a move he described as a “no-brainer”.

Ian Lawlor during a Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Manager McCann has also returned to the club after spells with Hull City and Peterborough.

“I did my shoulder and I was out for quite a while but Grant was really good with me,” the 28-year-old said of his first spell at Doncaster.

“I was coming to the end of my contract and he rewarded me with a new deal.

“I said it at the time that I was really thankful for and I’ve never forgot that.

“He showed a lot of faith in me and when the phonecall came from him about coming back, it was the same kind of conversation and it was a no-brainer for me.

“I felt like I had unfinished business with him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]