Late Angus teacher’s treasured painting returns to her beloved school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Late Angus teacher’s treasured painting returns to her beloved school

Edith Garrow, who died earlier this year aged 94, devoted her life to Carmyllie Primary in Arbroath.

By Cain Lindsay
Carmyllie pupils with Edith Garrow's treasured watercolour. Image: John Forsyth.
Carmyllie pupils with Edith Garrow's treasured watercolour. Image: John Forsyth.

A treasured painting has been returned to an Angus primary, fulfilling the wishes of a teacher who dedicated her life to the school.

Edith Garrow taught infant classes at Arbroath’s Carmyllie Primary School for her entire 39-year career in education.

When she retired in 1989 she was presented with a framed watercolour of Carmyllie – and it had pride of place above the mantelpiece in her home in the town until her death earlier this year.

But in her will, the 94-year-old specified the painting should be gifted to the school.

School legacy

And on Tuesday, her nephew John Forsyth presented it to headteacher Kerry Walker, her teaching staff and current pupils, many of whose parents and grandparents had been taught by Edith.

The schoolkids discussed what had changed about the school since it was captured on canvas more than three decades ago.

Edith Garrow’s 1989 retirement presentation. Image: John Forsyth.
Edith Garrow, Angus teacher, Forfar fan and Courier contributor.

One said: “It isn’t always sunny like the painting!”

Edith – a devoted reader of The Courier who contributed to the Craigie column – died on February 25.

‘Children delighted’

Headteacher Ms Walker told us: “It (the painting) takes pride of place in the school.

“The children were delighted. They began identifying where they could display it straight away.”

The work, by Ray Will, depicts the original Carmyllie school from 1876.

It can now be found at the school’s entrance, a constant reminder of Edith’s legacy.

Ms Walker added: “It’s lovely to get an original of what the school used to look like.

“It’s going to be at the front of the building so it’s visible for all our visitors. The children have decided.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]