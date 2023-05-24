Route and road closures revealed as Cycling World Championships come to Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Details have been revealed of the route and road closures for the UCI Cycling World Championships coming to Perthshire this summer.

The Grand Fondo race will see up to 8,000 cyclists racing through the region on August 4 – starting and finishing in Perth.

It will be the first time the 160km Grand Fondo – which translates to Big Ride – will have been held in the region, with many roads closing for several hours.

Cyclists can also sign up for the much shorter 85km Medio Fondo.

Council chiefs hope the UCI event will bring a £2.7 million boost to the local economy – with millions also expected to watch on TV.

The UCI Cycling World Championships is the first event of its kind, bringing together several different disciplines for a series of events across Scotland.

Maps for Grand Fondo in Perth and Perthshire

Main route (click image for full size)

Blairgowrie and Rattray

Pitlochry

Aberfeldy

The event is taking place on the same day as the Perth Show.

Organisers have been consulted on plans for the road closures.

Gran Fondo ‘fantastic’ for Perth and Kinross

Councillor Andrew Parrott, environment, infrastructure and economic development convener at Perth and Kinross Council, said: “The Gran Fondo is sure to be a fantastic event for Perth and Kinross.

“We have a fantastic track record of delivering large-scale events and this will be another unforgettable event for cyclists and spectators alike.

“As we approach the event and council officers and the organisers will be working as hard as possible to minimise the disruption associated with the necessary road closures.

“Organisers of the Gran Fondo and the Perth Show are also working together to make sure both events run smoothly and successfully.”