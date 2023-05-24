Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Route and road closures revealed as Cycling World Championships come to Perthshire

Thousands of cyclists will take part in the event this summer.

By Kieran Webster
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia.
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Details have been revealed of the route and road closures for the UCI Cycling World Championships coming to Perthshire this summer.

The Grand Fondo race will see up to 8,000 cyclists racing through the region on August 4 – starting and finishing in Perth.

It will be the first time the 160km Grand Fondo – which translates to Big Ride – will have been held in the region, with many roads closing for several hours.

Cyclists can also sign up for the much shorter 85km Medio Fondo.

Council chiefs hope the UCI event will bring a £2.7 million boost to the local economy – with millions also expected to watch on TV.

The UCI Cycling World Championships is the first event of its kind, bringing together several different disciplines for a series of events across Scotland.

Maps for Grand Fondo in Perth and Perthshire

Main route (click image for full size)

A map showing all the road closures in Perthshire ahead of the Gran Fondo cycle race.
A road closure map for the Gran Fondo race in Perthshire. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Blairgowrie and Rattray

Map showing the road closures times in Blairgowrie ahead of the UCI Gran Fondo.
A close-up view of the road closure times in Blairgowrie for the UCI cycling event. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Pitlochry

Map showing the road closure times in Pitlochry during the cycling event.
Road closures in Pitlochry. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Aberfeldy

Two roads in Aberfeldy will be closed during the race.
Aberfeldy road closures. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

The event is taking place on the same day as the Perth Show.

Organisers have been consulted on plans for the road closures.

Gran Fondo ‘fantastic’ for Perth and Kinross

Councillor Andrew Parrott, environment, infrastructure and economic development convener at Perth and Kinross Council, said: “The Gran Fondo is sure to be a fantastic event for Perth and Kinross.

“We have a fantastic track record of delivering large-scale events and this will be another unforgettable event for cyclists and spectators alike.

“As we approach the event and council officers and the organisers will be working as hard as possible to minimise the disruption associated with the necessary road closures.

“Organisers of the Gran Fondo and the Perth Show are also working together to make sure both events run smoothly and successfully.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

