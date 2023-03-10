Edith Garrow: Former Carmyllie teacher and Courier contributor dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edith Garrow: Former Carmyllie teacher and Courier contributor dies

By Chris Ferguson
March 10 2023, 12.00pm Updated: March 10 2023, 12.59pm
Edith Garrow, Angus teacher, Forfar fan and Courier contributor.
Edith Garrow, Angus teacher, Forfar fan and Courier contributor.

Edith Garrow, who taught in the same Angus school over four decades, has died aged 94.

She took up a post at Carmyllie in 1950 and devoted her entire career to the school before retiring in 1989.

Edith was also a regular and valued contributor to The Courier and an entertaining public speaker.

She was born on January 4 1929 at Kinfauns, a second daughter to Edith and David Garrow. Her father was a gamekeeper. She had an older sister, Betty, who died in 2018.

The family moved to Logiealmond where she began school and when Edith was six they moved to Lintrathen at the foot of Glen Isla where her father had been brought up.

Schooling

Her primary education was at Braes o’ Coull, a one-teacher, one-room school. At 11 she moved on to Webster’s Seminary (now Webster’s High School) in Kirriemuir for her secondary education.

Between those two institutions Edith’s command of punctuation and grammar was established. She was still correcting others’ misplaced apostrophes into her 90s.

Her higher education took place at Dundee Training College from 1947. She lived at the Mayfield Hostel off Arbroath Road and qualified as a teacher in 1950.

Career begins

She had hoped to get a teaching post near her childhood home at Lintrathen but when a temporary opening arose at Carmyllie East Primary School she began work as an infant teacher.

The temporary posting was to last for 39 years. Apart from family bereavements, she had just one day’s absence in those years. She attended the weddings of more than 20 of her former pupils, which gave her enormous pleasure. Several of her pupils went out of their way to keep in touch long after she had retired.

In 1970, the three schools in the district, Carmyllie West, Carmyllie East and Kirkden merged to form Carmyllie Primary School. Edith stayed on and worked until 1989 when she turned 60.

Edith Garrow’s retirement presentation from Carmyllie school.

She recorded memories and anecdotes from her career in the book, The Humorous Side of Teaching, which sold 4,000 copies and raised a considerable sum which she donated to Imperial Cancer Research where she worked two days a week until the Arbroath shop closed.

In retirement Edith, who never married, was a regular speaker at SWRI meetings, clubs and church groups.

She had been a member of Carmyllie SWRI (later merged with Friockheim) since 1951, later becoming an honorary member.

Edith Garrow presents £1,000 to the Imperial Cancer Research Fund in 1993, the proceeds from her book, The Humorous Side of Teaching.

From 1994 until a major illness in 2016, she was the secretary of the Senior Citizens Friendship Club in Arbroath, writing the weekly report for the Arbroath Herald.

q

Edith came to football relatively late in life but became an ardent supporter of Forfar Athletic. With her sister, Betty, she attended every home game for over 25 years from the mid 1980s. Her admonishment of supporters for the use of foul language occasionally brought her into lively dialogue with visiting fans in the row in front in the stand. Forfar regulars knew to take care within her earshot.

Edith and her sister Betty at Station Park, Forfar, with Betty’s grandson, Robbie Forsyth.

She taught the children of Peter Fraser, Conservative MP for the area for a period from 1979. Lord Fraser’s widow, Fiona, recalled that her late husband would only straighten his tie for two people; Margaret Thatcher and Miss Garrow.

“It was a wonderful, happy childhood environment and that early grounding served all Edith’s pupils very well. She will always be very fondly remembered by the Fraser family,” Lady Fraser wrote in a tribute.

She said her children credited Edith with their success in early education.

Correspondent

Edith was also a devoted reader of The Courier, like her father before her.

In one contribution to the Craigie Column in 2019, she told us her father would always turn to the Billy and Bunny cartoon first, while she read the sport first followed by births, deaths and marriages.

Edith Garrow and her nephews David and John Forsyth mark her 90th birthday.

Edith lived independently including through the Covid lockdown but became a resident of Seaton Grove Care Home, Arbroath,  in November 2021 where she tuned into every quiz programme going to keep her mind active.

In 2019, her nephews, John and David Forsyth, organised a surprise 90th birthday party for Edith attended by many of her former pupils.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

