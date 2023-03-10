Sadat Anaku in contention for Uganda debut as Dundee United striker lands international call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sadat Anaku in contention for Uganda debut as Dundee United striker lands international call

By Alan Temple
March 10 2023, 12.20pm Updated: March 10 2023, 4.31pm
United marksman Anaku. Image: SNS
United marksman Anaku. Image: SNS

Sadat Anaku could be in line to make his international debut after being named in the latest provisional Uganda squad.

The Dundee United striker, who made his second start for the Tangerines against Livingston on Wednesday evening, is among a 30-man group selected by national boss Milutin Sredojevic.

The squad will be pared down ahead of the upcoming double header against Tanzania (March 24 and 28) in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, with Anaku hoping to make the cut.

Anaku, 22, has been afforded renewed opportunities to shine under new Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.

He entered the fray in last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Aberdeen and won the penalty kick for United’s goal.

And he got the nod to play alongside Steven Fletcher at Livi, albeit he missed a glorious first-half chance and was withdrawn at half-time.

Raw

Discussing Anaku prior to that match in West Lothian, Goodwin noted: “(Sadat) is a young lad and is very raw. He needs a lot of coaching and to understand the game a bit better.

“He has pace and is positive with the ball. I’ve seen good things from him and he definitely has given us food for thought.”

A disbelieving Anaku after missing from all of three yards against Livingston. Image: SNS

Anaku was previously called up by the Uganda national side last September but saw a red-tape wrangle wreck his chances of a debut.

Speaking last year, Anaku’s desire to turn out for the Cranes was evident, stating: “I dream of playing for the national team. I have never been at that level but I see this (move to United) is a greater platform to reach those levels.

“Playing professional football here is a step ahead for me and hopefully gives that chance to play for the national team.”

Anaku joined United last summer following a successful trial period, during which he scored against under-23 sides representing Newcastle, Arsenal and Leicester.

