Sadat Anaku in contention for Uganda debut as Dundee United striker lands international call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sadat Anaku could be in line to make his international debut after being named in the latest provisional Uganda squad.

The Dundee United striker, who made his second start for the Tangerines against Livingston on Wednesday evening, is among a 30-man group selected by national boss Milutin Sredojevic.

The squad will be pared down ahead of the upcoming double header against Tanzania (March 24 and 28) in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, with Anaku hoping to make the cut.

AFCON Qualifiers 2023: Provisional Squad For Tanzania Double Header Named. #AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/3pgJeGGTuv — Uganda Cranes (@UgandaCranes) March 9, 2023

Anaku, 22, has been afforded renewed opportunities to shine under new Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.

He entered the fray in last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Aberdeen and won the penalty kick for United’s goal.

And he got the nod to play alongside Steven Fletcher at Livi, albeit he missed a glorious first-half chance and was withdrawn at half-time.

Raw

Discussing Anaku prior to that match in West Lothian, Goodwin noted: “(Sadat) is a young lad and is very raw. He needs a lot of coaching and to understand the game a bit better.

“He has pace and is positive with the ball. I’ve seen good things from him and he definitely has given us food for thought.”

Anaku was previously called up by the Uganda national side last September but saw a red-tape wrangle wreck his chances of a debut.

Speaking last year, Anaku’s desire to turn out for the Cranes was evident, stating: “I dream of playing for the national team. I have never been at that level but I see this (move to United) is a greater platform to reach those levels.

“Playing professional football here is a step ahead for me and hopefully gives that chance to play for the national team.”

Anaku joined United last summer following a successful trial period, during which he scored against under-23 sides representing Newcastle, Arsenal and Leicester.