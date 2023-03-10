REBECCA BAIRD: Mystic Meg brought playful magic to my family’s breakfast table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REBECCA BAIRD: Mystic Meg brought playful magic to my family’s breakfast table

By Rebecca Baird
March 10 2023, 12.39pm Updated: March 10 2023, 3.41pm
Mystic Meg has died aged 80. Image: Shutterstock/The Sun.
Mystic Meg has died aged 80. Image: Shutterstock/The Sun.

“What’s your star sign?” is maybe my favourite question to be asked by a stranger.

Not because I earnestly subscribe to the belief system of astrology – but because if someone is asking, they are generally a Fun Person.

Fun People like to get to know the inner worlds of others.

And everybody knows their own star sign. (Yes you do, don’t lie.)

Now I get it, the idea of someone’s personality being informed by celestial bodies millions of lightyears away is silly. But astrology is a great game, and a pretty efficient tool for self-reflection if you suspend your disbelief for long enough.

You can learn a lot about a person from the qualities they ascribe to themselves based on their sign; and whether they use it as an excuse for, or confirmation of, their biases.

Equally, you can ascertain a great deal about someone’s character from their reaction to the question itself; whether it’s enthused, nervous, dismissive or even mocking.

The writer Rebecca Baird next to a quote: "Mystic Meg was a way for my family to share our dreams without getting too American about it."

In that way, asking “What’s your star sign?” really can be a measure of compatibility, even without comparing birth charts.

So I’m all for star signs. The controversy comes in, I think, with horoscopes.

Mystic Meg was national icon

Yesterday the news broke that Mystic Meg (real name Margaret Lake) has died aged 80.

She was unquestionably the horoscope queen of the UK media. She wrote for the Sun and News of the World for more than 20 years, as well as appearing on the National Lottery programme throughout the ’90s, where she predicted what the winner would be like.

Mystic Meg was an icon, a myth beyond the woman herself; and undeniably, the butt of many an affectionate joke. I didn’t know her, but I like to think she knew that, and didn’t mind.

Mystic Meg and other National Lottery presenters
National Lottery presenters Frank Bruno, Bob Monkhouse and Mystic Meg, celebrating the 100th jackpot draw with past winners Bob Westland, Ken Southwell, Elaine Thompson, Peter Lavery and Karl Crompton in 1996. Image: Adam Butler/PA Wire.

But some folk hold real scorn for astrologers like oor Meg, who make a living touting fortunes and futures. And I understand that too.

There is definitely an argument to be made around the ethics of filling your pockets with the money of people who may be vulnerable and likely to rely on psychic readings or horoscopes for a sense of direction, or who may take advice literally and to their detriment.

But I also think everyone has the right to their own escapism. Some people use drink, or drugs; for some it’s Netflix, or a swim in frigid seawater.

Growing up, my family’s escapism was reading our Mystic Meg horoscopes on a Saturday morning, and spending the next half hour dreaming out loud over a fry up.

Horoscopes helped my family escape

“What’s Meggie saying to it then?” someone would ask, and we’d flick to her page.

We’d make up stories about the ‘adventurous new paths’, ‘handsome strangers’ and ‘unexpected riches’ predicted to come our way that week.

Mystic Meg in a TV appearance in 2002
Mystic Meg on Today With Des And Mel, 2002. Image: Ken McKay/Shutterstock.

Mum (Capricorn) hoped there’d be enough ‘riches’ for a trip to Greece, or the Maldives, or maybe Australia.

Dad (Sagittarius) hoped the ‘new paths’ would fix the potholes in the driveway, or lead him to a job where he wouldn’t be on his feet all day long.

As for me (Taurus), I hoped the ‘handsome stranger’ would have a horse, or a guitar, or a nice smile, depending on the week.

And although I’m sure the horoscopes sometimes contained warnings or cautions, I don’t remember them. I only remember those hopes, the nice bits that we each picked out and picked over.

Mystic Meg was a way for my family to share our dreams without getting too American about it. Her column was sanctioned silliness in a household where there wasn’t an awful lot of time spare to dream.

There was always work to be done, and we did it.

But for that half hour every Saturday, while dad did the crossword and mum made the breakfast, I got to know the people who were my parents.

Now I live far from home, but I still check the horoscopes of everyone I love each day. The list keeps getting longer (Pisces, Aries, Virgo, Gemini…) but it always starts with three: Capricorn. Sagittarius. Taurus.

I love that little ritual. And I have Mystic Meg to thank for it.

Rest well, you spooky legend.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented